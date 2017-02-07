Celebs react to todays political news (DeVos and Rule 19 on Senator Warren)

They say she impugned a senator. The words of #CorettaScottKing about the racism of #JeffSessions cannot be spoken on the Senate floor?! 😒 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 8, 2017

Mitch McConnell stopped Senator Warren from reading the letter Coretta Scott King wrote about Jeff Sessions' racism. WTF!? — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) February 8, 2017

So Mitch McConnell just silenced @elizabethforma who wanted to read Coretta Scott King's letter that is IN the congressional record. — Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) February 8, 2017

Betsy DeVos confirmed. What is also confirmed is that there is not one single man of courage in the Republican Congress. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 7, 2017

Elementary math under Betsy Devos

Q: Ned and Sheryl each have 4 apples. Who has more apples?

A: Whomever Mike Pence decides has more apples. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 7, 2017

The DeVos pledge: If your senator voted YES, you pledge to vote AGAINST them in the next election and to donate to their opponent. Please RT — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 7, 2017