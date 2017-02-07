Hat

Celebs react to todays political news (DeVos and Rule 19 on Senator Warren)

Literally like an hour ago Turtle Man invoked Rule 19 on Senator Warren cause she was reading a letter from Coretta Scott King about her opposition to Jeff Sessions (who will be voted on tomorrow). McConnell told Senator Warren to sit down and be quiet. Republicans voted that Senator Warren has "impugned" a Senator, which means she can no longer talk about Jeff Sessions on the Senate floor.

They also confirmed dumbass DeVos for Secretary of Education.
















