Celebs react to todays political news (DeVos and Rule 19 on Senator Warren)
They also confirmed dumbass DeVos for Secretary of Education.
They say she impugned a senator. The words of #CorettaScottKing about the racism of #JeffSessions cannot be spoken on the Senate floor?! 😒— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 8, 2017
Mitch McConnell stopped Senator Warren from reading the letter Coretta Scott King wrote about Jeff Sessions' racism. WTF!?— Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) February 8, 2017
So Mitch McConnell just silenced @elizabethforma who wanted to read Coretta Scott King's letter that is IN the congressional record.— Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) February 8, 2017
Betsy DeVos confirmed. What is also confirmed is that there is not one single man of courage in the Republican Congress.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 7, 2017
Elementary math under Betsy Devos— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 7, 2017
Q: Ned and Sheryl each have 4 apples. Who has more apples?
A: Whomever Mike Pence decides has more apples.
The DeVos pledge: If your senator voted YES, you pledge to vote AGAINST them in the next election and to donate to their opponent. Please RT— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 7, 2017
Yes, I am sitting here watching CSPAN. I miss the life I could have had where I didn't have to sit here watching CSPAN.
i wonder if JK Rowling's sitting somewhere going 'IT WAS JUST A FANTASY SERIES, IT WASN'T REAL!'