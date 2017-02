Celebs react to todays political news (DeVos and Rule 19 on Senator Warren)

They say she impugned a senator. The words of #CorettaScottKing about the racism of #JeffSessions cannot be spoken on the Senate floor?! 😒 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 8, 2017

Mitch McConnell stopped Senator Warren from reading the letter Coretta Scott King wrote about Jeff Sessions' racism. WTF!? — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) February 8, 2017

So Mitch McConnell just silenced @elizabethforma who wanted to read Coretta Scott King's letter that is IN the congressional record. — Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) February 8, 2017

Betsy DeVos confirmed. What is also confirmed is that there is not one single man of courage in the Republican Congress. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 7, 2017

Elementary math under Betsy Devos

Q: Ned and Sheryl each have 4 apples. Who has more apples?

A: Whomever Mike Pence decides has more apples. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 7, 2017

The DeVos pledge: If your senator voted YES, you pledge to vote AGAINST them in the next election and to donate to their opponent. Please RT — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 7, 2017

Literally like an hour ago Turtle Man invoked Rule 19 on Senator Warren cause she was reading a letter from Coretta Scott King about her opposition to Jeff Sessions (who will be voted on tomorrow). McConnell told Senator Warren to sit down and be quiet. Republicans voted that Senator Warren has "impugned" a Senator, which means she can no longer talk about Jeff Sessions on the Senate floor.They also confirmed dumbass DeVos for Secretary of Education.SOURCES: 1