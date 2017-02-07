February 7th, 2017, 11:18 pm ms_mmelissa Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley at the Big Little Lies premiere Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Imagessource Tagged: adam scott, australian celebrities, black celebrities, nicole kidman, red carpet and event, reese witherspoon, shailene woodley, zoë kravitz Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
Nicole looks good. Adam not so much, the hair and mustache: why?
Regardless I'm excited to see this.