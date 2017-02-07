FX - LEGION An Inside Look, Images + Promo
Legion, based on the Marvel Comics, follows the story of David Haller – a troubled young man who may be more than human. Diagnosed as schizophrenic, David has been in and out of psychiatric wards for years. But after a strange encounter with a fellow patient, he’s confronted with the possibility that he is a mutant with inexplicable powers. Produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television.
Question your reality. Step inside the mind-bending world of #LegionFX for a First Look with the cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/8yzPg0Y3V2— Legion (@LegionFX) February 4, 2017
An FX original, brought to you by Noah Hawley (FX's FARGO), and starring Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast, Downton Abbey), Rachel Keller (FX's FARGO), Jean Smart (Designing Women, FX's FARGO), Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Rec), Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Condors), Katie Aselton (The League), Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, and Bill Irwin.
+ MORE AT SOURCE
---
Series premiere is tomorrow, Feb. 8th on FX @ 10PM =) Anyone else looking forward to this? I love Hawley's work and aesthetic and pretty curious to how he'll bring this comic character/setting to TV.
SOURCE 1 2 3
IMAGES 1 2
Edited at 2017-02-08 04:19 am (UTC)
But yeah, she looked fantastic on that show, and I think she just really pulls off these looks so well, so I'm glad Legion is set in a past era.
Edited at 2017-02-08 04:34 am (UTC)
http://www.today.com/video/-downton-abbe
I see that it was announced in Oct 2015 so I guess that is forever ago in my mind lol
It looks interesting and I don't have the Dan Stevens hate everyone else does so I guess I'll watch it tonight if I remember!
idk how i feel about aubrey in this tho. its v hard to divorce her from her ~persona
Funny enough, I kinda never really thought much of Kirsten Dunst until her stint on Fargo. Now I'm a fan.
Twitter link for people living outside the US who can't view the first video.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I'm curious about who Jemaine is playing.
[Spoiler (click to open)]He plays Jean Smart's husband who has spent the last 20 years in the Astral Plane
I wonder if he's supposed to be a known character. Also wonder if magic is gonna be a thing in this show then.