FX - LEGION An Inside Look, Images + Promo

All the reviews for this have been raving, it's apparently transcendent and Stevens (I still can't believe that's him he looks so different/thinnerfrom DA) is fantastic. I am PERCHED.



Yeah it's been great seeing all the positive reactions so far =) Definitely has my hopes up for the series.

I've never thought he was hot until this show

I'm legit shocked at how positive the reviews have been. Good for him, really.

I find Dan Stevens utterly unbearable (since always tbh) but the aesthetic looks really interesting so idddkkk. I'm inclined to give it a go!

I never saw DA so I was pretty confused about the hate surrounding him haha. Though Aubrey Plaza is the one who kinda puts me off on this project, I think even she looks like she'll be good in this role =) Join us!

I don't like goats.

Rachel Keller is so pretty. Her character sucked in Fargo but I had serious hair envy every time she was on screen.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I felt so terrible for her, and Bear really, regarding her fate. Was a fun few weeks debating on various boards about whether or not she survived.



But yeah, she looked fantastic on that show, and I think she just really pulls off these looks so well, so I'm glad Legion is set in a past era. She was insufferable on Fargo but manBut yeah, she looked fantastic on that show, and I think she just really pulls off these looks so well, so I'm glad Legion is set in a past era.

I still wish they'd have kept David's iconic hair but I don't care either way I'm excited

Apologies, it all linked in the wrong order =P but yeah maybe it'll happen!

Damn he's looking haggard for 34 tbh

YAAAAS

Argh, the reviews and my weird attraction to Dan Stevens (judge away, I judge myself) mean that I'll be giving this a chance.

I still don't know how to feel about them changing his mental illness. I'm sure the show will be good, but depictions of Schizophrenia are challenging, especially in sf/f, and this is leaning heavily on Psychosis... OR IS IT?? tropes.

I'll check it out, but I am always disappointed when Stevens doesn't look exactly the way he did in The Guest.



Yeah he looked amazing in that movie, I think for this role he lost a bit more weight and wanted to look more disheveled/gaunt since his character goes through so much. I think I saw a recent video of him on a red carpet talking about Legion and he looked much healthier.

He wouldn't even need the buff body. I just wish he had the same hair. It's all about the hair for me and the hair in this looks tragic. Oh well.

http://www.today.com/video/-downton-abbe y-star-dan-stevens-on-beauty-and-the-bea st-new-series-legion-870918723636 Your prayers have been answered =P Here is a recent interview of him talking about Beauty and the Beast and Legion

LOL! Now this is what I'm talking about. Thanks.

Ohh shit that's him? He was so good in that. I loved the first half but the ending was such a flop for me :(

Hell yeah that was him. I loved the movie all the way through, but the best part was def the first half before the jig was up. I love the scene where he first shows up and charms the mom and his reaction to when the boy tells him he has friends on the internet.

I assumed this was promo for season 2 or something cause I could have sworn I saw a trailer/promo for this like years ago? Cause I remember googling Legion to find out about the character.



I see that it was announced in Oct 2015 so I guess that is forever ago in my mind lol



It looks interesting and I don't have the Dan Stevens hate everyone else does so I guess I'll watch it tonight if I remember!

im here for this aesthetic



idk how i feel about aubrey in this tho. its v hard to divorce her from her ~persona

I feel ya, just something about her always puts me off. But I'm willing to overlook that since everything else about this looks amazing to me. I'd be super okay if she won me over with this show.



Funny enough, I kinda never really thought much of Kirsten Dunst until her stint on Fargo. Now I'm a fan.

i love noah hawley and i'm really excited for this. so glad all the reviews are amazing.

literally only realized this was matthew from downton abbey like last week. fuck you, matthew from downton abbey tbh

Question your reality. Step inside the mind-bending world of #LegionFX for a First Look with the cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/8yzPg0Y3V2 — Legion (@LegionFX) February 4, 2017

Twitter link for people living outside the US who can't view the first video.

Thanks for this I'll add above =)

Why cant we just get a full on X-Men series? I want Storm on my tv on a weekly basis.

Definitely would love a proper X-Men series, especially if it had a good team behind it. I'm stoked for The Runaways, though I don't have Hulu...I just want more Marvel on TV that isn't S.H.I.E.L.D

I can't wait for this. It looks so good.

I saw dat pic of Aubrey somewhere else. Super cute!!! love ha look, hair and aesthetics~. Werk lol

I' excited.



I'm curious about who Jemaine is playing.

