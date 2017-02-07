|| you&#39;re gonna carry that weight ||

FX - LEGION An Inside Look, Images + Promo



Legion, based on the Marvel Comics, follows the story of David Haller – a troubled young man who may be more than human. Diagnosed as schizophrenic, David has been in and out of psychiatric wards for years. But after a strange encounter with a fellow patient, he’s confronted with the possibility that he is a mutant with inexplicable powers. Produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television.


[Twitter Video for those outside the US]


An FX original, brought to you by Noah Hawley (FX's FARGO), and starring Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast, Downton Abbey), Rachel Keller (FX's FARGO), Jean Smart (Designing Women, FX's FARGO), Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Rec), Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Condors), Katie Aselton (The League), Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, and Bill Irwin.











Series premiere is tomorrow, Feb. 8th on FX @ 10PM =) Anyone else looking forward to this? I love Hawley's work and aesthetic and pretty curious to how he'll bring this comic character/setting to TV.

