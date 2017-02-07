illyria

Simone Biles calls out Gabby Douglas for not replying to any of the Final Five's texts


  • Gabby tweeted about how much she loved her friend and how funny their texts convos are.

  • Apparently Gabby wasn't replying to any of the Final's Five texts and used the excuse that her phone wasn't working.

  • Simone called Gabby out for not replying to any of their texts and Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian liked Simone's tweet.

  • Gabby tweeted and deleted replies saying that her phone does work and that she messaged Simone pics two days ago and then that she never got any messages from the team.

Source: Twitter 1, Twitter 2

lmao this petty drama. ontd do you get mad when your friends don't reply to your texts? do you ever make excuses for not replying to texts?
