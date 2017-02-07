Simone Biles calls out Gabby Douglas for not replying to any of the Final Five's texts
so your phone does work?! we love the replies lolz aka none. #finalfive 🖤 https://t.co/uTxvEoKT8Q— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 8, 2017
- Gabby tweeted about how much she loved her friend and how funny their texts convos are.
- Apparently Gabby wasn't replying to any of the Final's Five texts and used the excuse that her phone wasn't working.
- Simone called Gabby out for not replying to any of their texts and Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian liked Simone's tweet.
- Gabby tweeted and deleted replies saying that her phone does work and that she messaged Simone pics two days ago and then that she never got any messages from the team.
February 8, 2017Source: Twitter 1, Twitter 2
lmao this petty drama. ontd do you get mad when your friends don't reply to your texts? do you ever make excuses for not replying to texts?
Gabby is twenty-one years old and the second oldest in that group. She probably couldn't relate to the three youngest. Part of me wants to yell at the other two but they're young as fuck. I can yell at Simone because she's older and should know better but she doesn't. The only things I like are that at least Gabby wasn't petty like Simone and that Ally knew to not get involved.
Fucking messy and petty. She dont fucks with yall. Move on.
These youngings. LET THEM MISUNDERSTAND AND BEEF. I miss when my biggest drama was that one shady friend in the group who never really liked y'all and her phone was always "broke".
team gabby
dont forget simone is younger than gabby and also didnt go to high school so who knows what her social skills are like lol
I looked up Gabby's interviews and huh at her making it seem like none of them are friends and never see each other because it's like a contract for one moment. I get speaking about her personal relationship with the rest of the team, but other members are super close (ie. Simone and Madison or Simone and Laurie etc.)