Simone Biles calls out Gabby Douglas for not replying to any of the Final Five's texts

I'm not surprised that they're not friendly, during the Olympics she seemed like the outcast of the group. Still petty to make it public like that, Simone. Reply

Thread

Link

omg lmao so petty. i didnt expect this from the flawless 5 :-( Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, why would they do that shit in public instead of just sitting in the DM's? Reply

Thread

Link

Right? And calling her out publicly like that...no clue why she wouldn't reply in the first place 🤔🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc gabby was giving interviews last week that gave the impression that none of them were friends....at least i think thats why simone is responding now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooh, did gabby say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At the same time, I see it from Gabby's point of view as, "I'm not friends with them." You can be teammates, roommates, classmates AND STILL not be friends with a person. She probably counts them as acquaintances. And I can see from Simone's point of view as all 4 thought and felt they were a unit and friends. But here's the thing.

Gabby is twenty-one years old and the second oldest in that group. She probably couldn't relate to the three youngest. Part of me wants to yell at the other two but they're young as fuck. I can yell at Simone because she's older and should know better but she doesn't. The only things I like are that at least Gabby wasn't petty like Simone and that Ally knew to not get involved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

da attention. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ummm wtf? Gabby isn't obligated to be their friends, especially after how isolated she seemed. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, I bet this is really going to make her want to be their friend too. Ganging up on someone always works. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im a horrible texter. mostly because ill look at what someone texted me, plan to reply later, and not do it. Reply

Thread

Link

yea. i always overthink texts when im writing them, too. it stresses me out. so if it doesn't require an immediately reply, i just put it off until im more relaxed lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking messy and petty. She dont fucks with yall. Move on. Reply

Thread

Link

These youngings. LET THEM MISUNDERSTAND AND BEEF. I miss when my biggest drama was that one shady friend in the group who never really liked y'all and her phone was always "broke". Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I'm Gabby Reply

Thread

Link

So glad Aly made it over her tbh.

Reply

Thread

Link

aly is allegedly dating a tr*mp supporter 😬 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aly is an actual asshole though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I can't say I'm surprised by this. She dealt with so much shit during the olympics. And she's not required to be friends with them. Also this is some petty shit. But they're young so I guess it's expected.



Edited at 2017-02-08 04:14 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

They were together not too long ago. This is a really shitty thing to make public. Reply

Thread

Link

Gabby went through a lot of shit in 2012, all the way to 2016, and was targeted out repeatedly for criticism in 2016. I know Simone has faced similar challenges that Gabby has but I feel like she is still in that "rose tinted glasses" phase. Reply

Thread

Link

She (Simone) definitely is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know much about the drama, what happened to gabby in 2016? Why was she so isolated from everyone? I know she went through a lot of racist shit during 2012 but i didn't bother with the olympics last year so i am out of the loop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes



team gabby

Reply

Thread

Link

I'm also Gabby but I cover my tracks 😈 Reply

Thread

Link

to be fair to simone gabby was doing press this week saying none of them had talked and they arent friends....i'm guessing this hurt simone's feelings.



dont forget simone is younger than gabby and also didnt go to high school so who knows what her social skills are like lol Reply

Thread

Link

yeah whenever i listen to her interviews i'm always shocked that she's 19 or 20 because she interacts like a 12 or 13 year-old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link