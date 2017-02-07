"This Is Us" 1x15 Promo

Jack gets me so fucking hot omg Reply

YUP Reply

every week i pray that toby will finally die and i'm always disappointed. kate deserves so much better than a storyline revolving around her weight and a shitty boyfriend. Reply

Toby needs to die. How can kate look at a relationship like her parents' or randall's and think she deserves a piece of shit like toby or toby2.0. Nobody deserves that. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] give randall parkinsons or something i'll be VERY SAD.



i also just want toby and his tuft of hair to go away. he seems like such a try hard. i swear to god if theyi also just want toby and his tuft of hair to go away. he seems like such a try hard. Reply

I think they just showed him shaking because he's trying to repress his feelings on William. That's how I interpreted it Reply

I agree about Randall. I'm worried about him but I hope it's just the stress of everything and nothing serious :/ Reply

I shake like that wen I get rlly bad stress/anxiety Reply

I know Toby isn't an angel or anything, but he hasn't done anything to warrant DEATH wishes, come on. Y'all need to calm down lol



That being said, I liked him at first and I'm pretty much over him now. Next. Reply

Was this episode any good? I wasn't watching, I was watching The Challenge instead Reply

It was uneventful Reply

Ugh whyyyy is Jack so perfect I can't even handle him/Milo. I get so nervous watching this show now because I worry that every scene is going to be the one where he dies.



Same with William. The dream that Randall had was not cool. I'm not ready for either of these deaths. Reply

Right? I was expecting him to suddenly drop dead at any point, especially since the kids were around the right age. Reply

Toby and the other guy can go.

And now I'm worried about Randall. Great. Reply

i haven't watched tonights episode yet but what is going on with kevin's storyline. it's so disjointed, he's already been given multiple love interests in the span of 14 episodes. like, what is the story that they're trying to tell with him. Reply

can this show free kate and also the audience from these annoying men [toby and whatever other toby's name is] already?



Edited at 2017-02-08 04:21 am (UTC) Reply

