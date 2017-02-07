Legends of Tomorrow 2x12 "Camelot/3000" promo

Was there a lot of Eobard thawne in this ep?? Reply

I think there was like ZERO.

Thanks, then I don't need to watch it.

I rather they stay in the 40s+ or go WAYYY back to like cavemen or something, other then that, I am not interested in seeing George Washington. Of course Sara can get "killed" and healed like it aint nothin, gotta love future tech.

Rip is insufferable just as much as villain as he was a Captain/Legend. Arthur Darvill needs to try a different show/character. I enjoyed him on Dr. Who so I know he can do better. Nick Zano has grown on me. I'm glad he finally found a show that will stick around for more than a season



Edited at 2017-02-08 04:00 am (UTC)

i can't believe they "killed" and brought back sara AGAIN lol



i loved that if sara is gone, jax is the captain.



i didn't particularly care for this episode.

This is one of the few episodes where I found myself not rooting for the main cast. I think they should give history a shot if the British did win, and eventually the country would probably just become a Commonwealth nation like Canada & Australia. Maybe we'd be better off.

I thought we were going to Lazarus Pit Sara again for a minute there though.



I thought we were going to Lazarus Pit Sara again for a minute there though. Reply

