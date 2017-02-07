Legends of Tomorrow 2x12 "Camelot/3000" promo
ALL FOR ONE — The Legends continue their quest to hunt down the Spear of Destiny before the pieces fall into the hands of the Legion of Doom. The Legends discover that pieces of the Spear are each being guarded in different time periods by members of the JSA. Their first stop is the future where they find Dr. Mid-Nite (guest star Kwesi Ameyaw) which eventually leads them to the past and King Arthur’s Camelot, where Stargirl (guest star Sarah Grey) is protecting her piece of the Spear. In order to protect the Spear shard from the now-evil Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), the Legends must join forces with the Knights of the Round Table. Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Nick Zano, Dominic Purcell, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Anderson MacKenzie (LEG212). Original airdate 2/21/2017.
i loved that if sara is gone, jax is the captain.
i didn't particularly care for this episode.
I thought we were going to Lazarus Pit Sara again for a minute there though.
I think it's cause they give too many story lines to Sara and Ray and Stein mostly so she's just in the background and all I know about her is she's from the JSA and wants to get Thawne for killing Rex.
I know she's new this season but so is Nate and I feel way more knowledgeable about him/his backstory?
Hopefully we get a central story for her soon.
This episode specifically was meh too. We already had them back in 1863 (i know this was 1776 but same difference/pretty similar) with Zombies so already much more interesting lol
I think I'll like Camelot era though cause it's somewhere they really haven't been yet