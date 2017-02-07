The Flash 3x13 "Attack on Gorilla City" promo
BARRY AND TEAM TRAVEL TO GORILLA CITY AND FACE GRODD – When Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) informs the team that her father (Tom Cavanagh) has been abducted, Barry (Grant Gustin), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Julian (Tom Felton) voyage to Earth-2 on a rescue mission to save Harry from Gorilla City. As they trek through the forest, Barry and the team are immediately captured and brought to Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov). Grodd tells them he needs their help to stop Solovar (voiced by Keith David), the leader of Gorilla City, as Solovar wants to invade Earth-1. Meanwhile, back on Earth-1, Jesse and Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) hit the streets to stop a metahuman that can control gravity, with H.R. and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) guiding them from S.T.A.R Labs. Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Andrew Kresiberg and teleplay by Aaron Helbing & David Kob (FLA313). Original airdate 2/21/2017.
Wally is just so cute.
I'm glad joe knows what's going on
caitlin and iris interacting...more pls
also I kinda like caitlin and julian ??? my guess is they get together and he dies so she becomes killer frost again.
westallen <3
i'm happy to see jesse back and E2 Wells, I miss him.
Plus, I actually like Julian. I want him to stick around.
I like Wally but having two Flashes around was a mistake. Everything is so redundant.
The show also needs to do something about Tom C, he needs to be a recurring guest star (Harrison II not HR) instead of a regular and let the other Tom take his spot. No offense to that one super-Tom C fan! I'm shipping Julian/Caitlin maybe? He's doomed?
The world of Flash needs to open up or something. Everything just feels so small and isolated after 2.5 seasons. Can the show delve into Iris more? Maybe show what it's like living in the world where Flash exists from outside the TeamFlash POV
Edited at 2017-02-08 03:59 am (UTC)
Someone comes to Team Flash to help mentor and they always turn out to be a bad guy.
I think it could be good for everything not to be on Barry and to do more team-work things, like LoT/Arrow. With The Flash the majority of the time it's just Barry on his own and everyone else has been behind a computer, but I prefer it when there's a team (like we see on LoT, nobody is stuck behind the computer - they all go into the field and work together).
and also because this show is called the ~flash~ everyone involved in this show believes it all has to revolve around barry smh
Edited at 2017-02-08 04:32 am (UTC)
I hope we get E2 Harry back because I don't really like HR. Also, Jessie Quick <3
i kept flipping between this and the villanova/georgetown game so i missed a couple things i think. but i found this episode to be pretty boring.
they're setting wally up too much that i'm gonna be mad if they don't go through with it and actually have him become faster than barry.
Can't wait to see Harry again <3.
I love the Barry and Iris scenes/relationship but this show is starting to be very repetitive...like the same thing happens every season? A speedster comes, Barry has to get faster, he beats the speedster, season ends on a cliffhanger and repeat.
It's still leaps and bounds better than Error but I wish they could figure out some way to make this fresh again? Cause Flashpoint wasn't it..