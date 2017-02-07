The Flash 3x13 "Attack on Gorilla City" promo

I loved tonights ep.

Wally is just so cute.

I'm glad joe knows what's going on

caitlin and iris interacting...more pls

also I kinda like caitlin and julian ??? my guess is they get together and he dies so she becomes killer frost again.

westallen <3

i'm happy to see jesse back and E2 Wells, I miss him.

Every time they bring in some tween to fawn over Wally, it makes me feel so much more annoyed towards him. I don't want to feel annoyed towards him but they are trying way to hard to build him up.

Can they just bring back E2 Wells. I really do not like H.G. He is just too OTT and annoying.

I'm so excited to get Earth 2 Wells next week. He's the best Wells they've had on the show.

I'm praying H.G is with salvitar and we get E2 Wells back.



Plus, I actually like Julian. I want him to stick around. Reply

Flash has been super boring lately.



I like Wally but having two Flashes around was a mistake. Everything is so redundant.



The show also needs to do something about Tom C, he needs to be a recurring guest star (Harrison II not HR) instead of a regular and let the other Tom take his spot. No offense to that one super-Tom C fan! I'm shipping Julian/Caitlin maybe? He's doomed?



The world of Flash needs to open up or something. Everything just feels so small and isolated after 2.5 seasons. Can the show delve into Iris more? Maybe show what it's like living in the world where Flash exists from outside the TeamFlash POV



Edited at 2017-02-08 03:59 am (UTC)

The show is just going in one big circle. Every season Barry (and now Wally) needs to learn to run faster, like we get it! He is the fastest man alive....when he has to rise to the occasion.

Someone comes to Team Flash to help mentor and they always turn out to be a bad guy.



Someone comes to Team Flash to help mentor and they always turn out to be a bad guy.



I think the show could work with multiple speedsters, but they need to tone down the plot of every season having to go faster or whatever. They also need to change their intro because Barry is still saying he's the only fast enough, when Wally is there almost all the time and Jesse sometimes pops in.



I think it could be good for everything not to be on Barry and to do more team-work things, like LoT/Arrow. With The Flash the majority of the time it's just Barry on his own and everyone else has been behind a computer, but I prefer it when there's a team (like we see on LoT, nobody is stuck behind the computer - they all go into the field and work together). Reply

i feel like with superhero tv shows they're always too afraid of doing TOO MUCH and making it feel like a bloated comic book mess, but that's what superhero comics are all about. there definitely needs to be more world building in the dctv universe in general



and also because this show is called the ~flash~ everyone involved in this show believes it all has to revolve around barry smh



Edited at 2017-02-08 04:32 am (UTC) Reply

We had a weather warning and I had no volume for the train scene:( It looked awesome! I liked the action in this episode and Barry learning how to mentor Wally.





I hope we get E2 Harry back because I don't really like HR. Also, Jessie Quick <3 Reply

i don't like HR. i liked E-2 Harry more.



i kept flipping between this and the villanova/georgetown game so i missed a couple things i think. but i found this episode to be pretty boring.



they're setting wally up too much that i'm gonna be mad if they don't go through with it and actually have him become faster than barry. Reply

I hope we get more from earth 2 than just gorilla city, I love earth 2.

Can't wait to see Harry again <3.

Can't wait to see Harry again <3. Reply

