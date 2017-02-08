rita ora: ‘fifty shades darker’ is ‘up a notch since the first one'
- music star-fashion icon-actress rita ora appeared on tuesday’s today show to discuss her role in fifty shades darker
- "i play mia grey. i play christian grey’s younger sister, the one that kinda gets away with everything. she’s the one that teases a lot and informs dakota about a lot of things. to be honest, it’s definitely gone up a notch since the first one."
- "it’s everything — it’s intense, it’s steamy, it’s just more emotional… james foley, the new director, is fabulous. we filmed the second and the third one, which is exciting. just being part of this franchise — it’s massive."
- ora also teased new music, cryptically revealing, "i have such a great surprise and i can’t say anything yet!"
source
will you be watching fifty shades darker this valentine's?
My friend filmed a couple scenes tho (not a speaking role or anything, just a well positioned extra lol) so I do kinda wanna see if she made it into the film so maybe I'll see it sooner.
This whole franchise still pisses me off so I may watch an illegal download or wait until it comes out free on HBO again.
J.Lo who?
I must know how much it blows and how many tantrums EL James threw.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.