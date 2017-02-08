rita ora: ‘fifty shades darker’ is ‘up a notch since the first one'

hell no. the first one bored me shitless, i literally watched the entire last hour in fast-forward Reply

Thread

Link

I legit fell asleep in the theater, my friend didn't realize and thought I purposely was waiting to see all the end credits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw the first one w/my friend and she's determined to see this one with me. she's offering to pay but i'd rather jump off a bridge. Reply

Thread

Link

did her team convince the producers to give her character more than five seconds of screentime? Reply

Thread

Link

I'll watch this one the way I watched the first one - months later, when I come home drunk on a Saturday night and it's free on HBO.



My friend filmed a couple scenes tho (not a speaking role or anything, just a well positioned extra lol) so I do kinda wanna see if she made it into the film so maybe I'll see it sooner. Reply

Thread

Link

Why are they having a black woman play his sister? Reply

Thread

Link

She's not black. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She not black sis, she's Puerto Rican Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were both adopted, have no blood relation, and as noted previously, Rita isn't black. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of all the things to criticize, you choose this randomness? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya gotta start somewhere, sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I die a little more every time I see a promo for this Reply

Thread

Link

I never saw the first one. And I thought this one already came out. Reply

Thread

Link

I watched the last one when it was free weekend on HBO and tuned out about half way through.



This whole franchise still pisses me off so I may watch an illegal download or wait until it comes out free on HBO again. Reply

Thread

Link

But is ha wig making a return tho? Reply

Thread

Link

When I look back to see how often her name was involved in the first film and then remember how irrelevant she was in it, I can't help but laugh, she truly did the most with the least. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh I'm really liking Rita Ora these days thanks to ONTD Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder how this will do. Obviously the first one was absurdly successful but I think the whole "watch and see what happens" marketing was pretty genius. There's a reason why these shitty books sold so well but it will be interesting to see if it makes the same numbers. But then again, I don't give a shit so... Reply

Thread

Link

She's looking cute lately.



J.Lo who? Reply

Thread

Link

All those titles but none of them count. SAD! Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder which of y'all are gonna get ~forced~ to watch this movie Reply

Thread

Link

I remember seeing this illegally with my friend Ted as we made riffs off what we saw. I think we're going to do the same and post the footage on youtube. (Only this time it'll be lit instead of me looking a shadow person.) Reply

Thread

Link

So are they embargoing reviews or just not going to screen it for critics? All the other weekend releases have 20+ reviews on RT already.



I must know how much it blows and how many tantrums EL James threw. Reply

Thread

Link

the trades always get first dibs to review screenings, and if they haven't posted a review yet (which i don't think they did), then yeah they probably didn't get screened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link