February 7th, 2017, 09:33 pm meganlynn09 The Americans Season 5 Official Trailer SOURCEIt returns March 7th.ALL YOU ALL READY?!
I can't believe I didn't even realize it'd be back in a month.
March 7 can't come soon enough.
Poor Paige and now poor Matthew, I guess.
Stan and Pastor Tim are the worst. I hope they don't get too much screentime. I'd take more of Henry over them tbh. Agent Aderholt is so much better than Stan too.
paige has to be one of the greatest tv drama children ever. i rewatched the series recently and i love that they let her be a "normal" teenager but she's also so in touch with her emotions and tries her bet to be measured and empathetic and kind to people...even tho she's not perfect she's such a good kid. I LOVE THIS SHOW SO MUCH