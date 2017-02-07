So. Damn. Good. Show definitely deserves more love! I wonder in the training scene if Elizabeth is doing this behind Philip's back. Reply

I'm so ready for Elizabeth teaching Paige to defend herself.



I can't believe I didn't even realize it'd be back in a month. Reply

i've been waiting for this show to come back. it looks so good. Reply

Holy shit! Are they going *there* with Paige?



March 7 can't come soon enough. Reply

Oh god I'm so excited. And ready for the pain.



Poor Paige and now poor Matthew, I guess. Reply

Can't wait!! Elizabeth and Paige have such an interesting dynamic.



Stan and Pastor Tim are the worst. I hope they don't get too much screentime. I'd take more of Henry over them tbh. Agent Aderholt is so much better than Stan too. Reply

god i love this show so much. a rare show where i love the male lead as much as i love the female lead. MATTHEW AND KERI EMMYS FOREVER ONE MILLION YEARS EMMYS ETC ETC



paige has to be one of the greatest tv drama children ever. i rewatched the series recently and i love that they let her be a "normal" teenager but she's also so in touch with her emotions and tries her bet to be measured and empathetic and kind to people...even tho she's not perfect she's such a good kid. I LOVE THIS SHOW SO MUCH Reply

