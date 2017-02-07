Carly Rae Jepsen remakes It Takes Two with Lil Yachty

"she said she is working on a new album that is inspired by Donna Summer and is going disco."



Edited at 2017-02-08 02:45 am (UTC) consider my yaki snatchedt

Yessss Reply

why did target pay for this to happen



get it sis



Edited at 2017-02-08 02:42 am (UTC)

this & new katy, i'm .. i feel like i always give give give give & now i finally get to recieve Reply

DISCO INFLUENCES, YAAAAAAAAAS Reply

first she was the queen of 80s-inspired pop music and now she's going to be the queen of modern disco!



so versatile Reply

I've loved almost everything she's made so I'm excited Reply

yes queen Reply

For a hot minute I thought this referred to the Oslen twins' classic movie "It Takes Two", but then I saw it wasn't and it made me sad. Reply

lmao same Reply

I thought it was a cover of katy perry's it takes two lol I like them all Reply

omw i wish





carly playing both of them a la the parent trap!! Reply

talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique Reply

"I think on this record alone I’m up to at least 42 songs."



yesssss i'm so excited for this Reply

I got excited and thought "oooh the Olsen twins movie? Oh... no the song. And Lil Yachty? Hard pass" Reply

I'm yelling @ this being a 3 minute commercial during the Grammys. Bless Target for recognizing Carly's talent and giving her the platform she deserves. Reply

inspired by Donna Summer



One queen inspiring another. Bow



Ready for her to outshine the other pop girlsOne queen inspiring another. Bow Reply

