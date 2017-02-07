Carly Rae Jepsen remakes It Takes Two with Lil Yachty
Got to remake the 80s classic "It Takes Two" with @LilYachty @MikeWiLLMadeIt & @Target! Catch it Feb. 12 during the #GRAMMYs! #TargetPartner pic.twitter.com/ujYxoZARAw— Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) February 7, 2017
A 30 second clip of the song can be found here. (The embed doesn't work on LJ) In an interview with a banned source, she said she is working on a new album that is inspired by Donna Summer and is going disco.
I CAN'T WAIT
get it sis
so versatile
carly playing both of them a la the parent trap!!
yesssss i'm so excited for this
inspired by Donna Summer
One queen inspiring another. Bow