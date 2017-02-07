[celeb] 아이유:aegyo

Carly Rae Jepsen remakes It Takes Two with Lil Yachty



A 30 second clip of the song can be found here. (The embed doesn't work on LJ) In an interview with a banned source, she said she is working on a new album that is inspired by Donna Summer and is going disco.

SOURCE: 1, 2
