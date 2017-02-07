'Battlestar Galactica' Star Richard Hatch Dies

Wasn't this guy a huge asshole in life, or am I misremembering?



are you thinking of the Survivor contestant



Oh shit now I feel like an ass for this being the first comment, smdh

you're thinking of the gay survivor winner who evades taxes

The other original BSG guy Dirk Benedict is the massive asshole irl, who is the one I thought you meant, but it seems some dude from Survivor.







Dirk really is a piece of shit. I remember how butthurt he was when they made his character (Starbuck) a woman in the remake, and how he ranted on and on about feminism ruining the world and what a shame it was that men couldn't sexually harass women any more because it made everyone more "lonely".



And then he honestly couldn't understand why he didn't get a role in the remake when Richard did.

THAT'S the one I was remembering. I thought it was Richard Hatch all along, omg.

oh girl

I know, smh

He was so incredibly nice, what a loss. He was the kind of actor who would not only talk to you for twenty minutes, you could end up friends with him, which happened with a few people I know. I only met him one time but in my experience and from everyone who ever met him, he was really genuine and good to everyone he met whether they were a peer or a fan.

I hear he was a great person. Pancreatic cancer is the worst.

Ugh how awful, pancreatic cancer is the worst.

He was at the very first convention I ever went too. We set in for his Q&A and he went ballistic when the guy working the convention told him he ran out of time. Later though I was walking around and got near his booth and I asked him if I could a picture of him and he was very nice about it.

RIP

Fat Lee <3

lol, I was just about to say this



OMG his coat is about to burst open. Reply

I met him a few times at conventions, and he was always just a really nice genuine sweet guy, and really took the time to talk to people on a personal level and ask them about themselves (super rare in my experience of cons). RIP :(

oh i thought this was the same as that ethan hawke movie

