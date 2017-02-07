'Battlestar Galactica' Star Richard Hatch Dies
Richard Hatch, who starred on both versions of Battlestar Galactica, has died at age 71. He had reportedly been battling pancreatic cancer.
Hatch played the main role of Captain Apollo on the original 1978-79 version of the show and received a Golden Globe nomination for the role. He returned to play terrorist-turned-politician Tom Zarek on the reimagined 2003-2009 version. In addition, he wrote three Battlestar Galactica novels continuing the story from the original series.
Ronald D. Moore, executive producer of Battlestar Galactica, and Edward James Olmos, who played Admiral Adama, both tweeted about the loss:
source1 source2 source3
rip in peace though
cause that was definitely my first thought..
And then he honestly couldn't understand why he didn't get a role in the remake when Richard did.
OMG his coat is about to burst open.