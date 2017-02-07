Katy Perry releases a teaser of new single
Why are we all so chained... #FRIDAYTHE10TH pic.twitter.com/DOo6zpe4dQ— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 7, 2017
"Chained to the Rhythm" will feature Skip Marley. The song was written by Perry and Sia and was produced by Max Martin.
SOURCE: 1, 2
her first lady style was on point