Katy Perry releases a teaser of new single

damn just submitted this. So does this mean Gaga won't go disco for her next album, since Katy beat her to the punch? :( Reply

I bet Gaga is seeeeething right now. Reply

they are sistrens of the same coven now Reply

Katy has always just been there to me.. I didn't hate her, I have never loved her, but I sing along to her on the radio once in a while. Idk why but this has me somewhat intrigued. A sign of the times perhaps Reply

cant believe disco is coming back. so blessed Reply

telepathy's impacT Reply

mte Reply

Legend X is truly ahead of her time! She lights the way for all the other gorls to follow! Reply

DID YOU SEE IT'S CO WRITTEN WITH SIA AND PRODUCED BY MAX MARTIN!!!!!!!!! Reply

Damn, it sounds like something I can get into. Reply

bitch is not fucking around! Reply

Question, should I make a post about Carly's It Takes Two remake? Canadian EMOTION is coming out with disco. Reply

is it out in full yet? all i can find is a snippet Reply

The only thing so far is a 30 second clip. I don't think that has been posted on ONTD or news that she is coming out with a disco album. Reply

I thought it was a remake of the Rob Base song and got my hopes up. Then I checked for it and confirmed this to be true and now I'm shook. Reply

WHERE IS THE SNIPPET!?!?!?! Reply

sounds qt tbh, im excited Reply

i like the lil clip of the beat Reply

How many projects is Sia involved. She is also writing for Vox Lux. Reply

Even with this teaser Katy is giving me what I've been begging from Gaga this entire era (Halftime show was definitely a huge step in the right direction tho) Reply

Good. Hope it's not a snooze like her last album. I need some good pop already. Reply

i'm so excited!! Reply

Sounds like it's gonna be good - hope I'm not wrong Reply

There was something about the promo picture for this that reminded me of something. It was Hillary Clinton circa 1995.







Reply

Good eye. Reply

