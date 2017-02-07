Tatiana Maslany to miss this years Emmys thanks to late Orphan Black premiere date

BBC America has set a date for the final season of Orphan Black: June 10.

Unfortunately for Tatiana Maslany, a return trip to the Emmy stage won't be happening this year, as the premiere is too far past the May 31st cutoff date for eligibility. She joins Game of Thrones as a big winner from last year who will not be in contention this year thanks to later-than-usual premieres.

Source

are you ready for the show to end, ontd? are you also ready for the rise of keri??
Tagged: , ,