Tatiana Maslany to miss this years Emmys thanks to late Orphan Black premiere date

meh she already had an emmy and she carried the show on her back since day 1 anyway so... good riddance



last season was so incredibly bad. took me several months to get around to the finale and it was very much not worth it. if next season wasn't the last i wouldn't be tuning in but i gotta see how they'll tie things up even though i'm kind of dreading watching it every week. Reply

I'm still in mourning over losing Paul.

nah last season was sooo good Reply

I can't even remember how last season ended, but I'm still excited. Sad to see the show go, but at least it's going out before it runs itself into the ground. Reply

Will Vic and Allison be reunited? When are we getting the Vic, Allison and Donnie buddy comedy? Reply

@TheBruun @ScottAukerman @PFTompkins I'm moving in too. I gotta get my hands on that sweet LA weeeeed 🤑🤑🤑. But I'm taking your room, Johnstable. — Tatiana Maslany (@tatianamaslany) December 27, 2016

hopefully she goes to present and still make a comedy bang bang appearance Reply

