Tatiana Maslany to miss this years Emmys thanks to late Orphan Black premiere date
BBC America has set a date for the final season of Orphan Black: June 10.
The final season of #OrphanBlack premieres June 10 (which means Tatiana Maslany won't be winning another Emmy) https://t.co/oGWQsyNPbW pic.twitter.com/UYgLvUWLzL— IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 7, 2017
Unfortunately for Tatiana Maslany, a return trip to the Emmy stage won't be happening this year, as the premiere is too far past the May 31st cutoff date for eligibility. She joins Game of Thrones as a big winner from last year who will not be in contention this year thanks to later-than-usual premieres.
Source
are you ready for the show to end, ontd? are you also ready for the rise of keri??
doubt keri will win now, sorry ontd