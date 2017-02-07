Why 'Jane The Virgin' had no other choice about last night's ending

Boooo. I was really loving married Jane/Michael. They were cute and funny and had realistic conflicts. Reply

They had plenty of other options. I'd rather Rafael died. His storyline is crap. Reply

yeah, Raf's stories have been really boring and his character growth has been minimal and just yawn @ him in general. He really doesn't have chemistry with any of the other characters. Reply

I was so happy when Jane ended up with Michael instead of Rafael because despite Rafael being all wrong for her, it seemed so obvious that the writers considered him endgame. And now of course we're going to be stuck with them getting together.



I hate this.

Idk I feel like it will be harder for Rafael in some ways because how do you compete against the memory of Michael? Reply

I'm still on season 2, and I got my mom to watch it so I'm rewatching season 1 with her, but I saw this spoiler on facebook and couldn't avoid it. I did just watch that episode they mentioned where the narrator said that thing about Michael last night and my mom was instantly like "is he gonna die?" which is what I thought when I first saw it too. So I guess I'm not totally surprised. Reply

lol this is cute Reply

i haven't seen any of this season's episodes but i already know the spoiler. i never liked michael, so i don't really care. rafael was being pretty shit though, so they need him to get it together. i'm just glad that the stupid love triangle is over. wondering how they'll maintain the show's lightheartedness though. Reply

Very unnecessary way to end a beautiful and honest human relationship on the show. Brett was great and unless he wanted to go, which is not the case afaik, this is a really stupid decision. Reply

This x10000 Reply

I'm loved Michael and would have loved to see him go to law school and be a lawyer but I trust the showrunners.

Reply

Good, looking forward to watching the show again. Reply

http://cwjanethevirgin.tumblr.com/p ost/156916276515/dearest-jane-fans



Which brings me to something I feel really badly about. The timing. I've had so many tweets lately about how Jane is a bright spot these days. And I know you just watched a gut punch of an episode. So, I just wanted to reassure you that Jane's optimism will rise up.

I'm only in the beginning of the second season but i accidentally got spoiled that michael and jane get married so i was like...why not when i came across this post.



they kill michael!?!?! WTF. they're really trying to make me stop watching the show... Reply

that death scene was so melodramatic i couldn't even process what was happening bc i was so like...

I am still so sad about this :( I really loved them together. Reply

I stopped watching ages ago but I liked michael and jane idk how anyone can be team rafael he was a black hole of charisma and had no chemistry with jane Reply

I'm still confused about why people are so upset over this, but okay with Luisa being in an abusive relationship with a killer... Reply

I've only seen the original Juana la Virgen, but looking at the synopsis of this it's not very surprising. Reply

Raf was trash last time I watched the show, so I hope this isn't a set up for his childish ass to swoop imz Reply

