i'm glad he's doing ok Reply

Thread

Link

I read an interview with Ade where she said she would never let this get remade.



What is the truth .gif?



I don't know, what actresses are in their late 30s/early 40s who would be good for this? Amy Adams? Reply

Thread

Link

Jennifer Lawrence. She plays anything from 20-50. It will probably be Kristen Wiig.



Edited at 2017-02-07 11:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





That won't be creepy at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess the money was just too good. It's not like she and her production company are that well of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not Nicholson and DDL going head to head for that Oscar! Yes I'm already invested in next year cause this years La La Land sweep has me fed up Reply

Thread

Link

Damn...I'm already torn, tbh. Both of them are in my top 10 fave actors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nein Reply

Thread

Link

guess this will quash all those near death alzheimer rumors the enquirer has been spreading. Reply

Thread

Link

nonono please don't make a remake nooo

hollywood sees something good, goes "I want that too!" and then makes it worse, and ppl eat it up.

this makes me genuinely sad. Reply

Thread

Link

holy shit! Reply

Thread

Link

why the fuck do they need to remake it? it's perfectly good as it is. i saw it on friday night in the UK and everyone was howling - do they think it doesn't translate to american audiences or something?! Reply

Thread

Link