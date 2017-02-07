Jack Nicholson to star in Toni Erdmann remake, his first major role in a decade
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Nicholson to star in "Toni Erdmann" remake, his first major role in a decade https://t.co/YXIPSYFJZj pic.twitter.com/pAkaJcrfY3— Variety (@Variety) February 7, 2017
I thought they were kidding about the remake? I wonder who will play Huller's character.
SOURCE
What is the truth .gif?
I don't know, what actresses are in their late 30s/early 40s who would be good for this? Amy Adams?
Edited at 2017-02-07 11:59 pm (UTC)
hollywood sees something good, goes "I want that too!" and then makes it worse, and ppl eat it up.
this makes me genuinely sad.