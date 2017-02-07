zayn doesn't want you to try to educate him

jesus. this is not the time to make it about yourself, zayn malik.



he didn't lie about people always calling him a terrorist and people always cross the line, like it happened after he defended gigi yesterday, they were calling him names and making up shit but he makes it so hard. this is so defensive.



like FINE, if you don't want people to educate your ignorant ass then educate yourself, dumbass. Reply

It's kind of sad too because the fact that people are calling him a terrorist is absolutely disgusting but adding that to the 'can't be racist' bit just puts the focus on the wrong thing. Reply

Mte. He done stepped all in it. A lot of his stans are hurt by his willful ignorance. Rightfully so. I'm personally just tired Reply

I mean, he has every right to be like fuck everybody, I don't want to hear a single word from *the internet* ever again, EVEN if it isn't the same people targeting him and "educating" him. I don't blame him for this bitter peace out and people acting like they wouldn't just to want to do the same prob haven't been likened to ISIS by thousands of people. Reply

Because the two are mutually exclusive.... Reply

are any of the members of One Direction even remotely intelligent



Edited at 2017-02-07 11:47 pm (UTC)

niall stays out of drama but idk if anyone really checks for him in the first place to be caught up in drama Reply

He told us to grin and bear it with Trump. He's vocal about his dislike for him but I side eye tf outta him for that dumb statement. Reply

no. liam is so fucking stupid that the others look smart in comparison though Reply

they get praised a lot when they're being quiet about an issue so (: Reply

no tbh they are all dumb as rocks. some fans will try to claim harry or niall are smart but they just don't show their ass on twitter as much as the others Reply

zayn you are still wrong

and still said something racist Reply

He's wrong and he think he doesn't need to be educated.

Ignorant jerk. Reply

He's pretty much over lol Reply

in a good world yes but to be honest he will still make money and have fans Reply

Check twitter. He's losing SO MANY fans (including me lol) Reply

he ended his own career when he decided not to promo his first fucking album Reply

you can be a poc & still be racist Reply

this is a classic zayn stan excuse lmao, zquad taught ha!



it's true that he gets a lot of disgusting shit, way more than his white counterparts but sir...that don't mean you get a pass to be shitty too Reply

fine then Reply

Seriously, hand your SM over to your publicist and ignore this shit if it gets to you. He's a sack of shit but if you're not going to grow from the criticism you receive then just continue to ignore it. Reply

Idk what he's referring to but people calling him a terrorist is fucking disgusting. What the hell is wrong with people. Reply

his gf did some racist shit and he was just like lol whatever trust me she loves asians ;) Reply

I do imagine that he's in a really weird spot about this, because any legitimate attempt to educate him is right in the middle of people calling him slurs and others who are talking to him like he's a child...so any of the few genuine people probably get tainted by the alllllllll others and he reads as condescending because he sort of feels used to it



It'd be nice if he did try to learn but tbh, as messy as he is, I kind of see how he could get to this point of just wanting to wall everything out.





edit: I don't mean to sound like I'm excusing him, I'm just saying I think I can understand how he could feel exhausted by this because of all the mixed signals he gets between racist, people who ~totally aren't racist buuutt..~, and people who legitimately just want him to do better.



yeah mte. not to excuse him, but I'm sure it's hard to see the valid criticisms in the midst of all the shit he's getting slung at him.



I wish he/half the young celebs who are dumb af like this just had someone in their lives who could educate them? because it's never going to happen through twitter Reply

I'm seeing a lot of his stans pleading with him to educate himself and some who are rightfully pissed. Of course there are those who are just racist assholes who never liked him to begin with. It's disappointing tbh. Reply

