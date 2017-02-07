zayn doesn't want you to try to educate him
People's nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I'm a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence..— zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017
So please don't try to educate me 🙏🏽— zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017
he didn't lie about people always calling him a terrorist and people always cross the line, like it happened after he defended gigi yesterday, they were calling him names and making up shit but he makes it so hard. this is so defensive.
like FINE, if you don't want people to educate your ignorant ass then educate yourself, dumbass.
and still said something racist
Ignorant jerk.
it's true that he gets a lot of disgusting shit, way more than his white counterparts but sir...that don't mean you get a pass to be shitty too
It'd be nice if he did try to learn but tbh, as messy as he is, I kind of see how he could get to this point of just wanting to wall everything out.
edit: I don't mean to sound like I'm excusing him, I'm just saying I think I can understand how he could feel exhausted by this because of all the mixed signals he gets between racist, people who ~totally aren't racist buuutt..~, and people who legitimately just want him to do better.
I wish he/half the young celebs who are dumb af like this just had someone in their lives who could educate them? because it's never going to happen through twitter