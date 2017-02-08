Nina looks like she'd rather be doing something else



Like the sentiment tho Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, Nina doesn't look thrilled to be there but the positive statement is still there so that's something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would never be okay with a friend hooking up with someone I was with for so long. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not even friends with a girl anymore, and I turned her exe down lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time someone uses the word "narrative" makes me think of Taylor Swift and I fucking am so annoyed when I hear that



Same thing with "emotional intelligence" thanks to that girl Taylor from Bachelor



/csb



Edited at 2017-02-07 11:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

makes me think of hamiliton first then taylor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

blah blah magazines and their narrative blah blah all women should not hate each other /csb /the end Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nina played him dirty with Hough and during that break-up summer, but these two are soooo full of it. And I'm pretty sure the dude continues pining for Nina, hah. Reply

Thread

Link

Good for them, I'm glad they're taking what has been said and done, and turning it into something positive in the name of feminism. If you ask me, this was classy of them and even if I don't like TVD or any of the actors involved in this, I still think it was a cool thing for them to do. Good for them. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh I thought she was referring to the Kristen Stewart/Robert Pattinson stuff at first.. Reply

Thread

Link

right??? gimmie those deets please! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kstew and Nikki were just gals being pals Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe it will be 10 years since Twilight and we're still waiting on the Nikki Reed/ Kellan Lutz tell all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, sometimes I forget they were like 17-22 when this was all going down. They seemed so much ~older~back then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





By the way-Racism SUCKS.I got it in ATLa few hours ago from(believe it or not)American Airlines employees.Compassion&tolerance-the way to go — Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) October 19, 2013 whenever i see him all i can think of is this tweet Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, yikes.



I can't believe I had such a huge crush on Boone and was inconsolable when he died. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao are u telling me i stopped watching lost when he died



i also watched like 2 seasons of vampire diaries for this dipshit, i want to sue. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is amazing, thank you for sharing.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's a pretentious dipshit



also an idiot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw did someone call him mayonnaise boy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know what rumors she's addressing tbh.



Remember her "give a shit" campaign? Reply

Thread

Link

Did she eventually get de-turd from it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nikki and nina were friends. nina dated ian and then they broke up and he eventually got with nikki. so gossip mags started to say various things like "nikki is on-set making sure ian doesnt get close to nina", shes rubbing her relationship in nina's face", "nina was pissed and that's why she wanted off the show" etc



I guess now that nina came back to set to film the finale more people are probably gossiping about them again so that must be the reason for her post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you think she'd pick a better picture...one where it didn't look like she was trying not to cry. lol Reply

Thread

Link

"I'll pay for your dinner if you take a picture with me"



Jk but what exactly happened? Nina and her are best friends and she ended up with her exe?



Edited at 2017-02-07 11:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think her and nina were best friends. I think they were in the same friendship group and did some shit together because Nikki is about the hustle (LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL) and then Nikki and Ian happened.



Girl is messy af but Nina and Ian were def over when Nikki and Ian hooked up. I think Nina was already with the squinty Hough sibling or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link