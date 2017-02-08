February 8th, 2017, 10:11 am winter_lace Nikki Reed addresses ~those~ rumours Source Tagged: ian somerhalder, nina dobrev, vampire diaries / the originals (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6262 comments Add comment
Like the sentiment tho
Same thing with "emotional intelligence" thanks to that girl Taylor from Bachelor
/csb
Edited at 2017-02-07 11:40 pm (UTC)
I can't believe I had such a huge crush on Boone and was inconsolable when he died.
i also watched like 2 seasons of vampire diaries for this dipshit, i want to sue.
This is amazing, thank you for sharing.
also an idiot
Remember her "give a shit" campaign?
I guess now that nina came back to set to film the finale more people are probably gossiping about them again so that must be the reason for her post.
Jk but what exactly happened? Nina and her are best friends and she ended up with her exe?
Edited at 2017-02-07 11:43 pm (UTC)
Girl is messy af but Nina and Ian were def over when Nikki and Ian hooked up. I think Nina was already with the squinty Hough sibling or something