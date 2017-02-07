James Franco shares a picture of him as Tommy Wiseau for movie The Disaster Artist

it's finally premiering at SXSW! I hope it's at least entertaining. Reply

Thread

Link

that looks nothing like him Reply

Thread

Link

he could never accurately capture Tommy's beauty Reply

Thread

Link

i saw him in a new lifetime movie over the weekend and for a second thought i was losing my mind but no, it really was him wtf Reply

Thread

Link

I'm screaming. I checked, and he's been in two Lifetime movies in a year's time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I lived in a more ~hip~ area, I bet in big areas like NYC and stuff you could find tons of theaters that would do double features with this movie.



That'd be so cool, I like the sound of the disaster artist in theory but I really think it'd be 50x more enjoyable if you get to watch it with a room full of people who *get It*, you know? Reply

Thread

Link

Wholly unnecessary, but that about sums up James Franco's existence. Reply

Thread

Link

Tommy is on a level of batshit crazy that Franco could only ever dream of. Reply

Thread

Link

franco is annoying but im really looking forward to seeing this. prays its as batshit crazy as the room. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like Joseph Gordon Levitt - 3rd Rock from the Sun era. Reply

Thread

Link

best he's ever looked Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, hai, James. How is your brother and his future wife? Reply

Thread

Link