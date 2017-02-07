James Franco shares a picture of him as Tommy Wiseau for movie The Disaster Artist
The Disaster Artist is an upcoming American biographical comedy film directed by, co-produced by, and starring James Franco. Based on Greg Sestero's non-fiction book The Disaster Artist, the film depicts the early friendship of Sestero and Tommy Wiseau, the filmmaker behind the 2003 cult film The Room, and the making of the film itself.
That'd be so cool, I like the sound of the disaster artist in theory but I really think it'd be 50x more enjoyable if you get to watch it with a room full of people who *get It*, you know?