Beyoncé sued for sampling deceased social media star without permission

I think the state should get paid, but 20 mil? Nah, son.



Edited at 2017-02-07 11:06 pm (UTC) Reply

How much did she make from album sales, streams, and live performances and tours where she performed the song? Reply

mte Reply

exactly Reply

thank you Reply

I'm pretty sure the sample is not on the album version, the live performances or the tour. It's just in the video, if I recall Reply

technically the sample is only and has only been used on the music video. i don't think she's used this sample for radio, the album or live shows but they still need to drain ha anyways.



Edited at 2017-02-07 11:18 pm (UTC) Reply

That has got to be rather traumatizing, I wonder why they waited so long. Reply

Lawsuits take time? Reply

I wasn't implying anything negative, at all, it was just a genuine question. I imagine it would take a lot of work and the right people to not mess up a valid suit against such a powerful artist. Reply

often in cases like this the estate will try to work w the other party negotiating a settlement out of court, that can take a while and if there's no agreement then they go to court. Reply

Beyoncé stealing stuff. Colour me shocked. Reply

While I don't think Beyonce was responsible, it's the technique to sue the party with the money.



Don't think they'll win though. Reply

I never get how shit like happens. How could her team think they could get away with not paying Barré's estate in the first place... Reply

beyfraudce back at it again Reply

Cite your sources~~~





Also how shitty to not only steal but steal from a dead person like.... Reply

Grave robbing!!! Reply

CACKLING Reply

She should've asked the family if she could use it (or the director of the video should've done it), but isn't this also the video where she used footage from a documentary and used when they said no? Or something like that?

Messy all around



20 million is a lot of money but the audio is like right there so Reply

i never understand when stuff like this happens, why don't they just contact the people and get permission? is it expensive? is it just being lazy? idgi Reply

I think it's pride. She is arguably the biggest pop star in the world and working for her, you probably think your shit doesn't stink and you can get away with anything. Reply

it must be bc it makes no rational sense Reply

yeah that would have been so much easier and I'm guessing cheaper in the long run Reply

Yeah, I really don't understand why Beyonce/her team seem to always steal shit without just asking. Do they think people are gonna say no to Beyonce? Are they that fucking stingy? Reply

it can be expensive, but more so difficult to get proper legal clearance especially from older or obscure acts. there aren't always proper channels available to get in touch with the right people to get a sample cleared within the time frame that these artists and producers have for putting out music. so they skip it. Reply

I think it's either laziness or entitlement. I work in the creative sector and we have to get EVERY. SINGLE. THING signed off on. It boggles my mind that this is a repetitive occurrence with Beyonce. I love her but ... give credit (and compensation) where it is due. She has the finances to make this right. Reply

BeFraudcé Gazelle, she is a crook, she is a lowdown dirty theif. She'll steal yours lyrics and bitch if she had to she'd steal your joy! Reply

I feel like this happens a lot to Beyonce. Reply

You mean her team! Reply

She is who she is. Reply

is Beyonce going to go to prison for this?? Reply

yes Reply

I love Beyoncé but it's shit like this that I got to stop rooting for her and her team. As many people you got working for you, they couldn't cover their damn bases. As guarded as you are about your image, you couldn't cover your bases? I'm not solely placing the blame on her but shit like this is always happening. Reply

Mte. The first thing I thought of was the sample from the Challenger disaster included in the opening to XO. In fact, it's even more ridiculous if she thought she could get away with that one considering how infamous it is. I hope she gives Barré's estate the money they're asking for and doesn't fuck up a third time. Reply

I still don't listen to XO because of them including that and then doubling down on that bullshit. I've read about how those people actually died and its absolutely horrific. I still can fathom how people thought including that was a good idea. Reply

The Challenger thing was just really tasteless but she also did a photo shoot at the Anne Frank house so.. Reply

Exactly. Last era it was the Challenger disaster and the stolen vocals from a Eastern European singer. Now this. Mess. Reply

Yep. At the end of the day, Beyoncé picks that team. How many times does this stuff have to happen before you make changes if you care? So what I get out of this is that Beyoncé doesn't care which means I'm totally comfortable pinning this on her. Reply

Yea it's one thing if it happens once but when it becomes a pattern... Reply

he was murdered? omg messy bey Reply

I can't believe she would kill someone like that Reply

