FIRE

Beyoncé sued for sampling deceased social media star without permission




Beyoncé is being sued by the estate of Anthony Barré, also known as Messy Mya, for sampling Barré's voice without permission.

The sample is taken from Barré's YouTube video "A 27-Piece Huh?"

The estate of Anthony Barré is asking for more than $20 million in royalties.

Barré was murdered in 2010, and the video features some of his last recorded words.

Sample between 0:40 and 0:46.



Sample can be heard at 1:00.



Sources: 1 2 3
Tagged: , , , ,