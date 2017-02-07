Jenna Fischer jokes about The Office while going to Chili's; they lift the lifetime ban on Pam
Should I try to go in? pic.twitter.com/HDpPqzA0by— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 6, 2017
Yesterday, Jenna Fischer went to Chili's and referenced a storyline from The Office, in which her character Pam was banned for life after getting drunk and causing a scene in the restaurant.
Chili's then responded with this playful Tweet
@jennafischer we hope you felt God tonight.— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 7, 2017
BREAKING: Chili’s lifts permanent ban on Pam (@JennaFischer), welcomes her back to any #Chilis restaurant: https://t.co/jw76381O8K— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 7, 2017
Chili's decided to play along again today and allowed Pam Halpert back into the restaurant, effective immediately.
ugh my fav show of all tiiiiiiiiiime!!!
But I'm not above stopping by Red Lobster for half a dozen cheddar bay biscuits to go. You can order them by the dozen or half dozen and they will have them ready for you at the bar
you can do that?
And there's also this
She was really good at drunk acting in this ep though and that's rare tbh.
But I'll always love Pam, even if her drama with Jim in S9 was a bit much.
I feel god in this Chili's tonight