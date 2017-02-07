Piper and Leo

Jenna Fischer jokes about The Office while going to Chili's; they lift the lifetime ban on Pam




Yesterday, Jenna Fischer went to Chili's and referenced a storyline from The Office, in which her character Pam was banned for life after getting drunk and causing a scene in the restaurant.

Chili's then responded with this playful Tweet









Chili's decided to play along again today and allowed Pam Halpert back into the restaurant, effective immediately.



