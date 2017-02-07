Jenna Fischer jokes about The Office while going to Chili's; they lift the lifetime ban on Pam

lol I love that episode, drunk Pam was amazing Reply

i like fast food places that talk back to people Reply

Same Wendy's is amazing Reply

me too. denny's is really good at this. Reply

Yea, some of them are funny it's good marketing. Reply

Straight up, Pam! Reply

and then it's like second drink



ugh my fav show of all tiiiiiiiiiime!!! Reply

Let a bored social media team live a little, please. Reply

I know, I know. That article is just always at the back of my mind when stuff like this happens. Reply

that article was....a lot Reply

One of the best episodes ever of that show. My sisters and I call thumbprint cookies with cream frosting - "Little Dundies" because of that ep. LoL Reply

one of the best episodes of the office. but chili's is gross. Reply

LOL, I finally tried them for the first time a few months ago (been wanting to go for years but it just hadn't happened) and I really liked their ribs (although they were a little bit more hot than I like and want to try their steak next time). Reply

tbh i used to love it but i got sick the last time i went and i've sworn to never go back Reply

It really is one of those places where you have to find a not shitty one. I haven't been to my local one in almost a year after the last time I tried to place a to-go order. Reply

I haven't been there since college but I remember getting chicken tenders there once and the chicken was so slippery it just popped out of the breading and they were the grossest tenders I had ever had (idk why I even ordered them I was never a chicken finger girl). Reply

Super gross. Their drinks, however, are not. Reply

lmao sometimes the internet can be a good place Reply

honestly such an amazing episode and i feel like they never used jenna fischer to her full comedic potential after that episode tbh Reply

Chain restaurants suck tho



But I'm not above stopping by Red Lobster for half a dozen cheddar bay biscuits to go. You can order them by the dozen or half dozen and they will have them ready for you at the bar Reply

The mix you can get at grocery stores is super easy and tastes just like the restaraunt Reply

My mom got some over winter break but she made them wrong Reply

wait what

you can do that? Reply

the doctor's office where my dad had his lasik surgery was next door to a red lobster, and I remember having to wait for literally *HOURS* because the humidity was off in the OR, or something.... anyway I finally talked my parents into letting me go get some and it was the greatest decision I could have made at that time. /csb Reply

Aw I miss this show. I always reference "second drink" tbh. Reply

And there's also this



@jennafischer 😂😂😂 — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) February 7, 2017





This is killing me. I can't stop laughing.And there's also this

lmao i think about "second drink!!!" every time my ice melts Reply

i clicked on that tweet and if this doesn't sum up chili's.... Reply

lmao Reply

Pam in S1-3 was such an amazing character and her arc was so good and JF was amazing. And then everything went downhill. I even think her acting got a lot worse.



She was really good at drunk acting in this ep though and that's rare tbh. Reply

I honestly cried when she did the fire walk. I was so invested in seasons 1-3 Pam. Reply

I disagree. Seasons 2 and 3 imo are some of the best seasons in TV history, however, I love the entire series. I think it really flourished up until Steve left, it was entertaining in season 8 but then got a bit muddled in season 9 (Andy ruined it tbh).



But I'll always love Pam, even if her drama with Jim in S9 was a bit much. Reply

I love it so much when companies play along with stuff like that. Reply

