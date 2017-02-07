Ariana Grande's Grandma Was Shocked At Songs With Profanity During Concert; Was Also Very Bored
Ariana gave her grandmother a front row seat to her Vegas concert on Saturday. Grandma Grande spent most of the show looking bored and miserable, and in moments when Ari sang explicit lyrics, she covered her mouth with her hands, looking shocked.
source
LMAO
I guess I didn't recognize him because he looks so young. LOL.
Edited at 2017-02-07 09:52 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-07 10:01 pm (UTC)
anyways, fuck her brother. so embarrassing.
Edited at 2017-02-07 10:01 pm (UTC)