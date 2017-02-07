Veep's Sam Richardson Wishes Julia Louis-Dreyfus Were Really President | W magazine

'''Veep' star Sam Richardson, who appears in this year's 'Detroiters,' takes you on a tour of his essential Los Angeles haunts, from his favorite record store to the gym he may or may not frequent. ("I'm from Detroit," he wants you to know. "But I embrace any place I am.") All the while, he recounts his favorite moments running scenes with co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and discusses his upcoming Comedy Central series.''Who do you wish were the President?