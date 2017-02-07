February 7th, 2017, 01:21 pm dbil Katy Perry's new single to come out on February 10 💙NEW CLUE: FEB 10💙 pic.twitter.com/0xYMampAju— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 7, 2017SOURCE: 1 Tagged: katy perry, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
GaGa stans are SHOOK.
Katy and Lady Gaga have bonded. I need them to dethrone 🐍.. OKAY!
back to the original color eh?
i actually much prefer her with black hair.
wonder what the new song will sound like...
Stop pretending Stefani is original. It's embarrassing.
yassssssssssssssssssssssssssss cotton and candy kween!
Re: yassssssssssssssssssssssssssss cotton and candy kween!
Re: yassssssssssssssssssssssssssss cotton and candy kween!
i'd like the platinum more if she toned down her eyebrows
Edited at 2017-02-07 07:53 pm (UTC)
but RiRi was the worst w/ that last one lbr
Just give us good fun pop
she gave us #WalkingOnAir
Re: she gave us #WalkingOnAir