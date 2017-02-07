She's blonde!



GaGa stans are SHOOK.

Katy and Lady Gaga have bonded. I need them to dethrone 🐍.. OKAY!

WILL YOU BE MY WITNESS?

My friend is a big fan of hers so he's probably excited.

back to the original color eh?



i actually much prefer her with black hair.

is blonde her natural color?

Yeah

I think so

yeah it's more of a dirty blonde though

This is the end, hold your breath Gaga and count to ten. Katy is coming for u.

Katy already pretty much killed Gagz career with Prism. Joanne is Gagz last stand and Katy is coming to finish ha and save us!

yaaass mama

i see u trying to use that panatone 2016 color of the year serenity rose quartz bitch

stay pressed sis

Twisted Sister teas

Is she taking a shit onstage?

You continuously post unflattering pictures of Gaga like that negates the fact that she's more talented than your faves 😂😂😂

This looks like a Lana Del Rey cover.



Stop pretending Stefani is original. It's embarrassing. Reply

Not digging the blonde. I'm not a fan of hers, but I'm interested in what she's come up with. If anything I hope it's successful just to get petty stories about her and Taylor.

Slay us queen! She is our only hope! All the other pop gurls have scalped themselves for her with their floppage!

I love her with dark hair.

same, it looks more natural on her imo



i'd like the platinum more if she toned down her eyebrows Reply

ugh these pop girls need to stop w/ all the teasers and hints and clues and shit. and i'm including my fave in that

Edited at 2017-02-07 07:53 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-07 07:53 pm (UTC) Reply

omg that 77 day countdown for Focus lmao

I legit hadda stop checking her twitter for awhile, she was getting on my nerves lol



but RiRi was the worst w/ that last one lbr Reply

and it didn't even make the album!

Who's your fave?

YASSSS COME THROUGH QUEEN KETY

At least it's not a month long countdown.

keep it

Do you think Meghan will release a 3rd single from her album?

she did but it flopped lmao

I still remember when we thought we'd get dark katy after her divorce but she released prism

Just give us good fun pop



Just give us good fun pop Reply

tru and ngl i jammed to birthday a lot

