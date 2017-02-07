Jake Gyllenhaal Singing "Finishing the Hat"
Here is a clip of Jake Gyllenhaal singing "Finishing the Hat" from the musical Sunday in the Park with George during the rehearsal process. The clip is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. (However, Fukunaga is NOT directing the musical BTW.)
This revival production is based on the October 2016 concert version which also starred Gyllenhaal. Previews on Broadway at the Hudson Theater begin February 11, 2017 with an official opening set for February 23, closing on April 23. It also stars Annaleigh Ashford.
What do you think of his voice?
I also appreciate that an actor with Gyllenhaal's visibility is so open about his love for musical theater.
