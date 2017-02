Be still my gay heart!! Reply

Thread

Link

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS KWEEN



SCREAMING, GAGGING, ETC Reply

Thread

Link

omg yaaaaaaaas Reply

Thread

Link

omg i bet the queens were SHOOK Reply

Thread

Link

vehiclesshockme did you see I used the tag??? I feel pretty good about myself tbh Reply

Thread

Link

She said in that Tiffany's commercial "I'm coming for you"



I mean, did she lie?? Reply

Thread

Link

Yesssss! Finally!

I wonder which song they will perform of hers! Reply

Thread

Link

you know damn well she'll promote Million Reasons and have the queens lip that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get that pink $$$$. Reply

Thread

Link

Finally got around to watching her half-time show. Ngl, she DID that shit! Its really crazy how many hits she has. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao sis calm down. She performed 6 songs, 1 of which isn't a hit, and the other 5 pretty much all came from 1 album and an ep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lady gaga is truly the most iconic gay icon ever! Reply

Thread

Link

Tell that to Martha P Johnson Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did you forget Cher? Gaga is mother monster, but Cher is our favourite grandma! :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

about fucking time Gaga!i am SO HAPPY about this!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait to see the queen's reactions Reply

Thread

Link



AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Thread

Link



be still my heart Reply

Thread

Link





She didn't care about us on Sunday, but now she's back to being a ~champion? Typical Stefani. Reply

Thread

Link