Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly to perform Bee Gee's tribute at the #GRAMMYS!
Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly have been confirmed to perform a special Bee Gees tribute at the 59th Annual GRAMMYs on February 12th, 2017.
.@ddlovato, @AndraDayMusic, and @torikelly will celebrate the music of the #BeeGees with a special performance at the #GRAMMYs Feb. 12! pic.twitter.com/MLgVvS3K59— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 7, 2017
Also, ABBA.
Don't fuck up How Deep Is your Love non-clavin version.
Tori always kills it at these things but when I listened to her album I was pretty underwhelmed tbh
That gif always makes me laugh lmao