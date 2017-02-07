Tori Kelly (Tiara)

Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly to perform Bee Gee's tribute at the #GRAMMYS!

Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly have been confirmed to perform a special Bee Gees tribute at the 59th Annual GRAMMYs on February 12th, 2017.



Guys... I'll take what I can get #saltyToriKellyStan



Source

Tagged: , , , , , , , ,