Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly to perform Bee Gee's tribute at the #GRAMMYS!

When tf is Tori gonna put out another album. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao that was her reaction during taylor's speech, right? Reply

Thread

Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like these ladies keep getting invited places even though they're not popularity. Weird Reply

Thread

Link

no thanks Reply

Thread

Link

welp guess i'll be telling my mom to tune in because the beegees are/were her fav band growing up Reply

Thread

Link

lol o Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just here to say that I love the Bee Gees.



Also, ABBA. Reply

Thread

Link

Is Tori starting her "travel to all award shows and sing and still not sell any records, but getting played on radio" gig for 2017? Reply

Thread

Link

what have the beegees done to deserve this awful lineup??? Reply

Thread

Link

scooter is doing tori a disservice. why does she only get invited to do tributes Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I've only ever seen Tori Kelly perform when it's a tribute or cover. Reply

Thread

Link

the grammys always bunch together the most random performers Reply

Thread

Link

Hmmmmm.



Don't fuck up How Deep Is your Love non-clavin version. Reply

Thread

Link

oop at me for thinking the beegees were dead Reply

Thread

Link