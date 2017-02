Whats the timeline difference between this and vampire diaries? Reply

TO is 2 years ahead of TVD. Reply

TO finally, it's been 84 years! Reply

jesus i don't even remember how it ended. fuck it i'll still watch it. i managed to quit tvd on season 3ish, quit pll around the same time (but tuned in for the disappointment of s6) i just cant stop hate watching TO. Reply

It ended with all the Originals + Freya in coffins, and Hayley drove off with them. Klaus became Marcel's prisoner after being stabbed with the blade Papa Tundre made, and Klaus has been locked up and in chains for 5 years by the time 4x01 airs. Reply

I'm so glad I can be done with TVD shortly Reply

God Kai has to be the sexiest person I have ever fucking seen ughghghghgh Reply

I'm glad they are only doing 13 episodes for this season of TO, like I get that it's kind of the death knell for this show, but at the same time this show drags so much in the middle. So this might actually be better for the show's quality lol. Reply

