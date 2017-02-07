[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about DeVos and more



Today's cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila

Today's topics:

Senate Democrats Protest Against Now Confirmed Education Sec. Betsy DeVos
Should O’Reilly Apologize for Calling Putin ‘A Killer’?
Cheeto Says Terror Attacks Unreported
The co-hosts talk about #TheBachelorBreakdown







