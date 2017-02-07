The View talks about DeVos and more
Today's cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila
Today's topics:
Senate Democrats Protest Against Now Confirmed Education Sec. Betsy DeVos
Should O’Reilly Apologize for Calling Putin ‘A Killer’?
The co-hosts talk about #TheBachelorBreakdown
Like, probably the most I have heard her use the F word since she KO'd my dad in 1997. But fuck, I'm proud of her 69 year old Republican self seeing the light.
mb there is some hope
They do not care about the American people and history will make note of it.
Push through Judicial!
thats why i think our only impeachment hope is dependent on how we do in 2018.
Irredeemable and deplorable indeed.
The DeVos nomination has turned my stomach-- my daughter is 4 and we are big supporters of the public education system but this is scary. My husband is a climate scientist for the federal government so I guess the upside of him losing his job is that he'll be able to homeschool her?