The View talks about DeVos and more

Fuck those spineless bought out Republicans and Mike Pence for DeVos. Let them all burn in hell. Reply

Thread

Link

This is so awful. Reply

Thread

Link

My Godmom, who was a lifelong Republicant that registered Democrat to vote Bernie, called me this morning, and after I answered the phone her first words were "Is there any hope? I mean, you can't find one of these fucking white fucking old geyser fucking men to vote against this fucking moron bitch and I am so livid-- I have lost two very good friends because they want me to 'give it a chance' and I refuse!"



Like, probably the most I have heard her use the F word since she KO'd my dad in 1997. But fuck, I'm proud of her 69 year old Republican self seeing the light. Reply

Thread

Link

A lot of them are starting to see it. A friend of mine who tends to lean conservative went to the women's march in NY. He never would have went if all of this didnt happen, and its hitting harder for him since having a daughter last year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's like, one part of me is happy to see so many people engaged, but the other part of me is like "where the fuck have you been?" It almost feels like too little too late.... but I'm trying to convince myself it's a lot right on time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my dad is changing his party affiliation too. he voted hillary and hates tr*mp so much and tbh i never thought he would care about blm or xenophobia, but tr*mp's presidency is changing him.



mb there is some hope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://qz.com/903788/us-education-secr etary-nominee-betsy-devos-is-controversi al-for-the-same-reasons-us-president-don ald-trump-is/



They do not care about the American people and history will make note of it. I want all Republicans out. I am tired of the McCain "emerging as a leader" BS when he voted where the money is.They do not care about the American people and history will make note of it. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck John McCain. Anyone who trusted his shady ass after he put up that Psycho Palin can rot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Republicans sold their soul to appeal to Trump supporters.... but Trump supporters never gave a damn about them (as proven by Trump winning the primary) and they never will so... We'll see how that ends. Hopefully with pitchforks.



Push through Judicial! Reply

Thread

Link

congrats to every American teenager you all just won Least Likely to Succeed — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 7, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

I still have (hopefully) 2 more years still in college and it just scares me what this dumbass will do to fuck up the Dept. Of Education. Reply

Thread

Link

this makes me so angry Reply

Thread

Link

r*p*bs always fall in line with their trash party.



thats why i think our only impeachment hope is dependent on how we do in 2018. Reply

Thread

Link

I knew none of them would be brave enough to stand up against this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here, and even then I see it being impossible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

definitely. i hope all the people who mobilized for the marches and protests in the last few weeks turn up for midterms, and get everyone they know to turn up too. make it a big fucking deal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so sad. and tired. Reply

Thread

Link

At this point Republicans will focus hard on gerrymandering and voter supression,because that will be their sole chance of keeping power. They have the hardcore racist/misogynistic/xenophobic base and they will need them solely to win any election in the upcoming cycles. They are burning every bridge they can just to prove who can be the most spineless and cowardice. Paul Ryan is still winning that though. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so sorry to hear this :( Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-02-07 07:25 pm (UTC) We're all gonna die and thanks to this bitch a whole generation of Americans will end up thinking it's okay because we'd be ~dying for the integrity of Amercia and Jesus~. Like I asked my mom what happens if a nuclear war happens because of this crusty orange shit heel and his guild of calamitous intent and she just shrugged and said something to the effect of well if that's how it is that's how it is. BITCH I WANT TO LIVE!! AND I WANT THE CHILDREN OF AMERICA TO GROW UP EDUCATED AND HEALTHY!!!!! Y'ALL WANNA DIE SO MUCH I'LL BUILD THE DAMN ROCKET THAT LAUNCHES YOU INTO THE SUN MYSELF! Reply

Thread

Link

My hope is that poor and disenfranchised kids already have resources aimed at overcoming people like DeVos and her policies. Their communities have already been doing the work. They already have parents putting in the extra time and are used to going to bat for their kids. And it'll just be middle class idiots getting what they deserve. Reply

Thread

Link

I still think Russia hacked the R party too and they have all the tea, hence them falling in line.



Irredeemable and deplorable indeed. Reply

Thread

Link

Please don't judge Betsy DeVos until you've walked a mile in her house — Kevin Farzad (@KevinFarzad) February 7, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Well I went three whole days without having a major anxiety attack until today because I'm majoring in elementary education and still have two more years left to finish(: How long can this shit fest even last? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm disappointed, but not surprised, that all the hard work people did to contact reps and senators didn't pay off :/ these politicians are proving time and time again they don't give a fuck about the people they were elected to serve. we'll need to force them out. Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone make sure you're registered to vote and please vote in 2018. Please. Reply

Thread

Link

It is so bizarre to me the number of main stream talk shows-- usually filled with fluff-- that are taking this administration to task yet there are still people who think we're overblown in our fear of this administration. There's not one person they used to respect who has been vocal in their opposition of 45 and his administration? Not one person who they used to agree with who can't make them stop and consider that maybe they were duped?

The DeVos nomination has turned my stomach-- my daughter is 4 and we are big supporters of the public education system but this is scary. My husband is a climate scientist for the federal government so I guess the upside of him losing his job is that he'll be able to homeschool her?

Reply

Thread

Link

People find comfort in their ignorance, knowledge of how bad things really are and how it could actually affect them scares them because it'll make them uncomfortable and force them to face reality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if people in 'Middle America' even realize they sold out their children's education for (supposedly) the sake of jobs that are never coming back to this country? Reply

Thread

Link