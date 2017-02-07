Snatched | Official Trailer

Totally taking my mom to see this since she is like my bff. Maybe it's because she had me at a young age, idk but I've always been able to party with her and have a good time lol. My fav memory is when we smoked before a mutual friend's fiancee's bridal shower and we were walking up the driveway and there was a car with a pro-life sticker on it and were cracking jokes the entire time and when we got inside we heard harp music playing and I whispered, "goddammit I bet instead of alcohol we'll be served tea and biscuits" and sure enough that is what happened and we were spending the entire evening trying not to bust out laughing.



Edit: This was after I became an adult. I didn't party with her as a kid or teen lmao.



Lol good edit.



Ur momma sounds qt Reply

keep it. Reply

i enjoyed overboard so i'll enjoy this. Reply

here for goldie. overboard is a masterpiece. Reply

These poor white women falling victim to these "native" savages D-: Reply

Jeahhhhh Reply

lmao, mte, also Ryan Lochte post were a trip. Reply

Lmfao Reply

Delete this post about a racist movie Reply

I can't tell if ur srs but i do think the plot relies on super racist stereotypes Reply

i feel like they photoshopped her stomach in this trailer compared to the first one



anyway will see it, need more female fronted comedies in my life Reply

i wish she did this with kate hudson instead of amy schumer Reply

she was too busy strutting around workplace trying out her new fabletics

she ain't got time for shit like this Reply

ikr Reply

Will see Reply

It was nice having a break from her.



Still angry how she acted like she can't be racist bc of her religion. Like gurl.....



I wonder if this press tour will reveal more abut her movie with jlaw? Reply

Eh what? Reply

I'm still not over how irritating that, like, 20 minute bit they did at the golden globes was. Reply

This could have been cute had they replaced Amy with Kate Hudson. Although the storyline is a bit gross with the brown exotic people kidnapping the precious white women. I will pass on this one. Reply

i really like katie dippold as a writer so idk, i'll probably give this a shot. Reply

hard pass Reply

Wanda Sykes deserves better than this movie. And MIA should bar them from using her music.



Also, is Amy pregnant? The tabloid I was reading earlier at the doctors office said she was. Reply

i don't think she's pregnant Reply

no thx Reply

I never liked Amy Schumer and I don't understand why anyone does. Pass. Reply

fuck this movie. Reply

i was hoping a movie with this title would be an action comedy about budding drag queens but instead it was amy schumer. lame. Reply

This looks terribad. Reply

Ok, the last scene made me laugh, but nah, I think the country is Colombia, keep it, I'm tired of that shitty trope, we don't like you gringos. Reply

fuck this racist movie, fuck that tub of mayo, and fuck anyone that watches this Reply

Get producing on a sequel of Death Becomes Her, Hawn. Reply

White ladies kidnapped in the third world, how hilarious and original and not racist at all. Reply

Pinches gringos comemierda. When they come here people treat them like fucking royalty and this is how they portray us. Take your fucking movie and metasenla por el culo. Reply

