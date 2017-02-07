Undies Roundup: Joe Jonas on 'Tonight Show' + The Rock Gifts Gronk Zefron's Speedo
Our Humps Our humps pic.twitter.com/C5Rxdq8Pq3— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 7, 2017
Joe Jonas stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to recreate Joe's underwear modeling photos.
Jimmy and @JoeJonas recreate Joe's underwear modeling photos! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/OpEhQwR9EQ— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2017
One of @joejonas' craziest Super Bowl bets involved high heels, dancing, & @Beyonce https://t.co/1x83WXFl2Y pic.twitter.com/8JkOzQaqYP— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2017
Elsewhere, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson congratulated New England Patriots tight end Robert 'Gronk' Gronkowski on the team's historic win by gifting him the Speedo that Zac Efron wore in their Baywatch Super Bowl spot. Gronk immediate throws the budgie smugglers on his head, thinking they belong to Pamela Anderson.
Stayin' hyped! Congrats to my fellow beast @RobGronkowski and the @Patriots! Super Bowl Champions! #RockAndGronkShow #Baywatch MAY 26th 🔥👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/NzD5tJZStc— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 7, 2017
"You don't get to say that, you're just tan" ~ Mitch— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 6, 2017
Our new #SuperBowl spot. Enjoy! #Baywatch MAY 26th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AKXTgJDpwq
Sources: @JoeJonas, 1. @TonightShow. YouTube. @TheRock, 1.
Take a big whiff, Gronk