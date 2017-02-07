Lifeguard Speedo

Undies Roundup: Joe Jonas on 'Tonight Show' + The Rock Gifts Gronk Zefron's Speedo




Joe Jonas stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to recreate Joe's underwear modeling photos.









Elsewhere, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson congratulated New England Patriots tight end Robert 'Gronk' Gronkowski on the team's historic win by gifting him the Speedo that Zac Efron wore in their Baywatch Super Bowl spot. Gronk immediate throws the budgie smugglers on his head, thinking they belong to Pamela Anderson.







Sources: @JoeJonas, 1. @TonightShow. YouTube. @TheRock, 1.

Take a big whiff, Gronk

Tagged: , ,