ONTD Roundup
For Monday, February 6, 2017:
- Diplo: Persian girls are so hot can we lift this travel ban already
- Lauren Jauregui Thinks Super Bowl is Distraction from Real Issues
- Lady Gaga Announces 'Joanne' World Tour
- 113.7 million viewers watched Super Bowl 2017, becoming more watched than Super Bowl 2012
- Kanye turns on Trump
- Jamie Lynn Spears was present during daughter's ATV accident
- The Bachelor- They had no idea it was going to be this hard
- Natalie Portman Teaches You Hebrew Slang
- Video of Entourage's Adrian Grenier and his smelly penis leak online
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
Fuck everything.
we are so fucked.
I kinda have to fly from Canada to Chile v soon
https://www.airfordable.com/
Edited at 2017-02-07 05:32 pm (UTC)
http://www.theflightdeal.com/
https://www.skyscanner.com
I hope I don't fuck this up. It's still in the oven.
Pence will be coming in. We lost.
I definitely want to see those.
Also, wtf is the Phantom sequel?
Letter B
Re: Letter B
Re: Letter B
Re: Letter B
Re: Letter B
Re: Letter B
Re: Letter B
...when i was already almost to the office RIP -_- so i just came in smh
FUCK.
I know in the grand scheme of things it's not super important or anything but I don't know, it just reminded me that not everyone in the world is awful.
It's just...I feel bad if I ever move in with a dude because I will be so set in my living alone ways.
I dreamed I was moving out of a house (and moving stresses me the fuck out) and all my roommates peaced out in the middle of the night so it was just me and the landlord (who I thought was a mix of my old boss and my first landlord because they reminded me of each other anyway) taking care of packing up the rest of the house, but then he turned into Matthew fucking McConaughey, complete with his BO. Then I try to call my parents for help getting my shit moved out, and then I realize I haven't seen my kitty Luna all day and I can't find her. Obv one of my roommates took her so that's when my brain was like "ABANDON SHIP" and woke me up so I could cuddle with my baby girl who was asleep next to me. I was so upset for a minute tho.