ONTD Roundup

DeVos might get confirmed after all, and as someone who benefited from school inclusion this bugs me on a deeply personal level: http://www.latimes.com/local/educat ion/la-na-pol-devos-senate-vote-20170207-s tory.html Reply

Thread

Link

She just did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Fuck everything. Fuck everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disappointed yet not surprised. :((( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM GOING FULL CAP LOCKS BECAUSE I AM SO PISSED OVER THIS AND HOW WE ONLY NEEDED ONE MORE FUCKING REPUBLICANT AND THEY'RE ALL SO STUPID THEY DIDN'T REALIZE IF THEY HAD BEEN THE ONE, THEY WOULD'VE ASCENDED INTO SOME TYPE OF AMERICAN-POLITICAL-HERO, BUT THEY'RE SO STUPID, THEY DON'T WANT IT. I HATE MEN. WE ARE ALL DOOMED. I WILL PRAY EVERYONE'S KIDS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just saw she was confirmed :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad I didn't go into teaching like I had originally intended. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Republicans aren't even hiding how corrupted they are anymore.



we are so fucked.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is there a secret to cheap flights?



I kinda have to fly from Canada to Chile v soon Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.airfordable.com/ I don't know about cheap but this website lets you pay it on a plan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

google.com/flights but go into private browsing or something, the rates go up if you look at it often



Edited at 2017-02-07 05:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

low cost airlines & using price comparing sites like kayak, edreams, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Use different browsers too because sometimes if you search a bunch for the same two cities in chrome it'll jack up the prices and then if you go check again on a different browser, the original cheaper prices are there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my aunt and uncle flew pretty cheap from Chile to Toronto with a stop in New York with Latam Airlines. but I also think Air Canada had some seat sales not too long ago. Also seconding the advice above. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my aunt wanted a cheesecake for her birthday so I adapted my mini cheesecake recipe and THIS IS A WHOLE NEW BALL GAME I WAS NOT PREPARED.



I hope I don't fuck this up. It's still in the oven. Reply

Thread

Link

Cheesecakes are deceptively hard to make, I think. I'm a big fan of the like fake cheesecakes that require no effort and still look nice because the real ones are rough lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Normal size cheesecakes are so much harder to make than the little ones! I feel your pain! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck DeVos vote tied



Pence will be coming in. We lost. Reply

Thread

Link

I turned on CNN just in time to see that motherfucker's shit eating grin as he voted. I am so furious, I'm almost shaking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got an email about the Pantages 2017-2018 season and Waitresss and Aladdin are on it!



I definitely want to see those.



Also, wtf is the Phantom sequel? Reply

Thread

Link

Love Never Dies? It's a mess. My cousin has actually been in the national tour of Phantom for several years and tells me they just don't speak of it. Like Gilmore Girls fans with S7. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol. The worst part is that it's part of the season. Good thing I'm not buying a season pass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seconding petite, it doesnt exist. do not watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First day back to work after my fall (boss told me not to come in while I was on crutches, because this campups is so inaccessible) and it's been freezing rain all day. I am almost certainly going to fall again trying to get to my car, because even without crutches this splint as my balance all wonky. Reply

Thread

Link

NO @ that Adrian Grenier link Reply

Thread

Link

lmao that post traumatized me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoo Squids! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love squid, they have such kind eyes (Even though I know most of them can fuck you up) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sucks about their lifespan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg they're so cute!! They look really small tho, are they? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're about 3.8 to 33 cm (1.5 to 13.0 in) long, so I'd say yeah! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i want to pet one! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I could unread that smelly penis story Reply

Thread

Link

I feel glad I missed out on this one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish i could bleach it out of my brain. jesus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's been freezing rain and windy and my boss texted me to let me know i can work from home b/c of the weather...



...when i was already almost to the office RIP -_- so i just came in smh Reply

Thread

Link

Officially confirmed Reply

Thread

Link

FUCK THAT. GODDAMNIT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus Christ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I HATE THIS WORLD.



FUCK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









I know in the grand scheme of things it's not super important or anything but I don't know, it just reminded me that not everyone in the world is awful. Completely random but I saw this outside of my library on Sunday.I know in the grand scheme of things it's not super important or anything but I don't know, it just reminded me that not everyone in the world is awful. Reply

Thread

Link

Awww that's nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not even kidding, I thought this was someone wearing a pussy costume at first glance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's really sweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so pleased i'm going to get this apartment on the 15th, but then i'm kind of anxious bc i've never lived alone before. my family is out right now, and i'm alone at home anxious :/ Reply

Thread

Link

living alone is the dream. you're gonna love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I felt the same way at first but I really ended up loving it. I live with my parents and sister now and of course it's nice too but it was awesome to be on my own, doing whatever I wanted, not have to worry about noise, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Living alone is so nice! It takes some adjustment and you might need to add some things so that you feel safe but once you're used to it, it'll be awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no sis, living alone is fantastic. I've gone from living alone to back with roommates to living alone again and there is nothing better than being all by myself and not having to deal with shitty roommates or them not picking up after themselves, etc. I can pee with the bathroom door open, I can sit on the couch in my underwear and not gaf, no one is going to come after me if my place is a pig sty.



It's just...I feel bad if I ever move in with a dude because I will be so set in my living alone ways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG I had the worst stress dream ever last night.



I dreamed I was moving out of a house (and moving stresses me the fuck out) and all my roommates peaced out in the middle of the night so it was just me and the landlord (who I thought was a mix of my old boss and my first landlord because they reminded me of each other anyway) taking care of packing up the rest of the house, but then he turned into Matthew fucking McConaughey, complete with his BO. Then I try to call my parents for help getting my shit moved out, and then I realize I haven't seen my kitty Luna all day and I can't find her. Obv one of my roommates took her so that's when my brain was like "ABANDON SHIP" and woke me up so I could cuddle with my baby girl who was asleep next to me. I was so upset for a minute tho. Reply

Thread

Link