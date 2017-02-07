One by one, black New England Patriots players are refusing to visit Donald Trump's White House https://t.co/C3hO4yh22U — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) 7. Februar 2017

I don't blame them--they all need to stand up and refuse.



LBR, Trump will have his nose so far up Brady and Belichick's asses he's not gonna notice anyone else is there anyway. Reply

AKA: people whose jerseys my sister will want. Reply

this is why i couldn't turn my back on my pats because belichick is a dumbfuck and brady is spineless when it comes to his public persona. there are really good guys on that team and new england overall is liberal as fuck. two rich white men are not gonna ruin us. i just hope more players step up and refuse to go. edelman, looking at you kid. don't break my heart, my sweet jewish prince. stay away from the anti-semites. Reply

I wonder if we can get Gronk in a pussyhat... Reply

imo Edelman seems like the one dude on the team that would do whatever Brady asks of him, so I don't see him not showing up Reply

Didn't brady not visit one time when obama was in the white house? Did he ever give a reason why he didn't go? Tbh I wouldn't be surprised if his trash ass voted trump Reply

that was because the White House Press Secretary talked shit about him regarding Deflategate, so I don't blame him for avoiding that. Reply

You are forgetting the owner who is also a friend of Trump. Reply

YES GOOD Reply

bless Reply

small blessings, i guess Reply

Good. Too bad their QB is a POS and didn't go to meet Obama yet went to see Dubya 3 times. 🙄 Reply

the worst thing about Pats fans is the guys like Affleck, Damon, and Chris Evans who love Brady so intensely that you can't tell if they wanna be Brady or be with him. Like I love sports too but that passion is...weird Reply

not to mention, i see chris evans liberal tirade on twitter but no calling out brady's trump loving ass? I C U CHRIS Reply

dude M T E. Like I get being stoked that your football team won the SB but you're not even gonna bring attention to the fact that your star QB and head coach are Trump's buddies? Reply

Chris is just wearing stan goggles like ONTD does with its favs. Reply

lolol Reply

also this made me laugh



Jimmy, way before his show got successful or decent guests, used to say "Sorry Matt Damon, we ran out of time" and this bit was born.



Love that cartoon. Reply

I want to punch matt because i hate him but also extra hard for this.



i wanna punch him and both afflecks. Reply

lets do it Reply

