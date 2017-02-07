Matt Damon crashes Jimmy Kimmel show dressed as Tom Brady
Matt Damon took the next step in his "feud" with Jimmy Kimmel, crashing Kimmel's late night show last night disguised as Patriot's quarterback and Trump BFF Tom Brady:
After the appearance, sports reporter Rich Eisen caught up to Damon for a sideline interview:
LBR, Trump will have his nose so far up Brady and Belichick's asses he's not gonna notice anyone else is there anyway.
also this made me laugh
Love that cartoon.
i wanna punch him and both afflecks.