Rosie Would Play Steve Bannon on SNL if Invited!

YYAAAASSSSSSS Reply

Thread

Link

make it happen SNL Reply

Thread

Link

DON'T LET US DOWN, LORNE Reply

Thread

Link

Rosie is hilarious and would love to see her in a role but I'm not sure that Bannon is a character big enough to result in a caricature. Reply

Thread

Link

I think her just being dressed as him would be perfect haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Regardless of how she plays Bannon, Trump would still stroke out over this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*prays he explodes and dies*



pls god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From your lips to god's ears bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they don't do something with Rosie as Bannon controlling Alec's Trump, it would be a missed opportunity to make Trump lose his damn mind (well more so than already). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Prob why they went for the Grim Reaper thing when they were portraying him last week



But still, I would fucking live to see her play Bannon. Trump was so livid to see a woman play Spicer, I can't even imagine how apeshit he'd go to see a woman he's publicly been feuding with for the past decade play Bannon looool Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am watching youtube videos right now and Rosie could SO get his voice down! Reply

Thread

Link





My boyfriend told me about this last night and I cracked tf upppp. PLEASE MAKE THIS REAL. Reply

Thread

Link

steven bannon legit looks like he has some sort of flesh eating bacteria in the middle of his face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's weird that drumpf has this insistence that his cabinet picks look like they came out of central casting - ie, he wants his top general to "look like a general" and so forth; but either Bannon is somehow exempted, or this is how "evil" looks in drumpfs mind even if he doesn't realize that's what Bannon is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so here for this. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even care if she would do a good job/be funny- the rage it would inspire within old Trumpster fire would be 1000% worth it Reply

Thread

Link

This would honestly probably make Donald implode. I'm all for it. Plus the skeleton costume was a funny reveal but it's kind of having diminishing returns. Reply

Thread

Link

a sketch about president bannon played by rosie & alec-trump continuing to look like the inept fool that he is.....actual-trump's head would finally explode.



giveeee it toooo meee nooowww Reply

Thread

Link

politico reported that trump was mad a woman played spicer rme Reply

Thread

Link

well it does go against his self-imposed white house dress code rule of "women must dress like women" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh my local news is showing the fucking parade and not the serious shit Reply

Thread

Link

This would kill Donald. BRING IT, ROSIE! Reply

Thread

Link