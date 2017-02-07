Rosie Would Play Steve Bannon on SNL if Invited!
When suggested on Twitter yesterday, Rosie told her fans that she would play Steve Bannon on SNL, if asked.
@calvininsf - i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017
Do you think Rosie would make a great Bannon? Would it make Trumplethinskin seethe more than the Spicer impression?
pls god
But still, I would fucking live to see her play Bannon. Trump was so livid to see a woman play Spicer, I can't even imagine how apeshit he'd go to see a woman he's publicly been feuding with for the past decade play Bannon looool
giveeee it toooo meee nooowww