Lena Dunham says "soul-crushing pain" of Donald Trump victory made her lose weight




Lena Dunham was on Howard Stern's show recently promoting the final season of Girls.

During the interview, she revealed that she couldn't stomach food after Donald Trump's win.

Lena said that the pain and devastation following the election made her lose weight.

