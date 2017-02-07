Lena Dunham says "soul-crushing pain" of Donald Trump victory made her lose weight
Lena Dunham claims trauma of Donald Trump's election made her lose weight https://t.co/DsdlOJEdzZ pic.twitter.com/8vk0INdCOL— Evening Standard (@standardnews) February 7, 2017
Lena Dunham was on Howard Stern's show recently promoting the final season of Girls.
During the interview, she revealed that she couldn't stomach food after Donald Trump's win.
Lena said that the pain and devastation following the election made her lose weight.
Source: Twitter
How has Donald Trump's victory improved your life?
but to answer ur question DJT improved my life by exposing all the racist people I used to be friends with... They're all gone now.
The only way it's improved it is I now know who's a dumbfuck supporter of his so my fb friends list went through a little purge post-election.
Also, Rosie O'Donnell heard my prayers and is up for playing Bannon on SNL.
Like congrats assholes. You just shot yourself in the foot with your vote.
and then a few weeks ago i was finally like OH RIGHT THIS IS MY DEPRESSION
Edited at 2017-02-07 05:23 pm (UTC)
Same.
Trust me, I feel you.
Edited at 2017-02-07 05:22 pm (UTC)
Real talk though this election has been the perfect tool to weed out assholes who had been flying under the radar until now.
everything about this woman is mediocre
Was gonna make fun of her because I truly don't like this lady, but damn I just realized that I feel the same. Not to be Dramatic, by my depression and anxiety really has upped since Donald became president. I'm worried and annoyed all the time. And usually I eat when i'm depressed or anxious but my appetite is way down. I should go back to my therapist while my healthcare is still active because I won't be able to afford it next year lmao hahahahaah i'm dying inside
Edited at 2017-02-07 05:19 pm (UTC)