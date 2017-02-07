Lena Dunham says "soul-crushing pain" of Donald Trump victory made her lose weight

How has Donald Trump's victory improved your life?



I've noticed some grey hairs Reply

Actually this is true I'm pretty sure my entire crown is now gray when it was not in 2015 and I'm like furiously dying my hair more often lol so I can't really tell but I suspect Reply

yeah, like I'm getting older and it was bound to happen eventually, but I went from 0 to dignified-if-I-were a dude grey at the temples in 2016 Reply

I was getting grey but it's sped up since November. Reply

I found my first grey hair last year and I'm freaking out Reply

Remember when Howard referred to her as a "fat, Jonah Hill-looking girl"? Reply

lmao, excellent Reply

rme Reply

fka sis, aren't you ever tired boo?



but to answer ur question DJT improved my life by exposing all the racist people I used to be friends with... They're all gone now. Reply

How has Donald Trump's victory improved your life?



The only way it's improved it is I now know who's a dumbfuck supporter of his so my fb friends list went through a little purge post-election.



Also, Rosie O'Donnell heard my prayers and is up for playing Bannon on SNL. Reply

Last weekend, I was talking to one of my boyfriend's acquaintance and he calls himself an ecologist and was arguing that Trump's victory was great for the environment because all his deregulation of financial market will probably cause another recession and people consume less fuel during recessions... Reply

Man, he's really trying to stay optimistic, huh? Reply

I think he is just delusional because he thinks Hillary would have been worst for the environnment because you can't ''trust anything she says''. Reply

his response made my head hurt Reply

I remember reading this piece before the election about Trump voters whose number one priority was nature conservation but they believed in deregulating the EPA because environmental protection shouldn't be up to the government.



Like congrats assholes. You just shot yourself in the foot with your vote. Reply

this makes no sense at all lol Reply

I've gained weight since November :( Reply

Same. I've been stress eating a lot, and eating nothing but crap. Reply

Same. I'm kind of at the point where I'm like "whatever, none of this matters, I'm going to eat what I want and enjoy my last months/years on earth because fuck it" Reply

went into a deep, profound depression after the election and still trying to climb my way out of it Reply

lol this is so dramatic... but like actually Reply

yeah i was looking forward to continuing to work out more consistently and eat better and now i'm like "well, that just seems like a loss".......



and then a few weeks ago i was finally like OH RIGHT THIS IS MY DEPRESSION



Edited at 2017-02-07 05:23 pm (UTC)

same sis. I was actually a bit hopeful and then after the election I kinda spiraled downward especially with school and like eating properly Reply

yup Reply

same, i didn't want to admit that i was depressed because of his fuckery but lbr i am and i don't know when it'll alleviate itself Reply

I went to the doctor earlier for a physical and they asked "have you had any signs of depression in the last couple months" and I was just like "have you been paying attention to the news?"



Trust me, I feel you. Reply

I'm not even going to mock her for this because I dropped five pounds from election day to the end of the year by sheer depression alone. Even now thinking about President Trump makes my stomach turn.



Edited at 2017-02-07 05:22 pm (UTC)

What made her pick that eyeshadow?



Real talk though this election has been the perfect tool to weed out assholes who had been flying under the radar until now. Reply

Yup. And it's been nice finding Republicans that are against him too. Reply

This Reply

lmao that pic



everything about this woman is mediocre Reply

I'm sure ur hot and successful. Reply

i'm not the op but if you don't mean "having a tv show & shit ton of money" as the only criteria of success, i can admit: i'm pretty, and successful in my standards, and i find her mediocre at best. Reply

Was gonna make fun of her because I truly don't like this lady, but damn I just realized that I feel the same. Not to be Dramatic, by my depression and anxiety really has upped since Donald became president. I'm worried and annoyed all the time. And usually I eat when i'm depressed or anxious but my appetite is way down. I should go back to my therapist while my healthcare is still active because I won't be able to afford it next year lmao hahahahaah i'm dying inside Reply

Thread

me Reply

aww sorry sis <3 I feel the same in terms of depression as well as this weird annoyance with everything. Reply

I wouldn't say it's an improvement but I thought his win would completely destroy me and instead it did the opposite. I felt more alone with my thoughts and anxieties before and now everyone else gets to witness what is going on too. The fact that he lost the popular vote also comforts me in a way knowing that most of the country hates him too. So yes, I feel like I am now more proactive than ever.



Edited at 2017-02-07 05:19 pm (UTC)

I've been so depressed since the election. It's probably worse now because my agency might lose funding. Reply

