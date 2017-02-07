The Expanse roundup- inside the premiere videos, set tour, origin comics and #1 on itunes

They ad-libbed a lot in the Roci lasagna scene. The cast were welcoming to Frankie (they misspelled 'Bobbie' in the video), she didn't even feel like she looked like herself, she looked so scary. They talk about Frankie's physicality being perfect for the role. Frankie is usually the youngest on set, so she loves Bobbie's leadership here.



the lasagna scene was a great opportunity for the cast to reconnect after the hiatus and a great opportunity for the characters to bond in a way they haven't so far. Miller is like the uninvited uncle that won't leave the couch, an outsider. Amos initially doesn't have a problem with Miller, it's Miller who has a problem with him. Miller has made it clear that he's gonna disrupt the harmony of Amos' new family with his anger over Amos killing his partner, so Amos wants to get that out of the way to remove that energy out of the group.



Amos believes he's not capable of really distinguishing between right and wrong, but he cares enough to attach himself to people he believes are good. In S1 it's only Naomi, but in S2 Holden has gained Amos' respect and trust, so he's another person Amos can follow. It will cause issues in the end of the season- Amos trusts both Holden and Naomi, what happens when they tell Amos to do different things?

