February 7th, 2017, 11:17 am ms_mmelissa A United Kingdom premieres in NYC
I'm glad this is finally out! Waiting for the wide release
If hacksaw ridge could get noms, I'm sure this coulda gotten some too
At the same time I think it's only a matter of time before one of Asante's movies gets a awards push especially if this one is financially successful. Maybe for Where Hands Touch?
Edited at 2017-02-07 05:23 pm (UTC)