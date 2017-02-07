I don't like Rosamund (her "find your way back" moment in the trailer is so awful) but she is so gorgeous how does she avoid aging like a white person?! Reply

I feel like most celebrities get fillers. How come almost no (female) celebrity over 35 has nasolabial folds? Reply

I went to this! The film is great, I really enjoyed it. Reply

Did you get to meet anybody cool? Reply

Eh not really I saw Amma as I was walking in and sat behind Cush Jumbo from the Good Wife/Good Fight. Reply

That's still cool! I love Cush Jumbo! Reply

Amma looks amazing holy shit



I'm glad this is finally out! Waiting for the wide release Reply

Rosamund's dress is sooo pretty and I normally don't like these type of frilly dresses Reply

I feel like if anyone else had worn it it would have looked awful on them. she's just cute enough to pull off the dress. Reply

ikr Reply

hope they'll release it in France Reply

I lurked outside, naturally, and Rosamund signed my Pride & Prejudice DVD (she is so gorg up close), though sadly Amma & David didn't come over. :( And I was all prepared to tell David that we are birthday twins, because that is vital info that he needed to have. I was also hoping my bb Jack Davenport would show up, but alas. Seeing the movie tomorrow, I can't wait. ♥ Reply

I really wonder why this didn't get an earlier premier date/awards push.

If hacksaw ridge could get noms, I'm sure this coulda gotten some too Reply

Fox Searchlight focused their Oscar campaigning on Jackie.



At the same time I think it's only a matter of time before one of Asante's movies gets a awards push especially if this one is financially successful. Maybe for Where Hands Touch? Reply

mte Reply

i'm really excited about this movie Reply

i didnt know this was from a woman director. hft Reply

i went to this and got so messy drunk at the after party lord help me Reply

Amma Asante looks gorgeous but i dont like her lipstick Reply

i really respect david for making the effort to work with mainly female directors.



Edited at 2017-02-07 05:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Rosamund looks pretty Reply

If I Could switch places with anyone in the world, it would be Rosamund. She is graceful, beautiful, classy, and has a lovely voice. Seems like a very pleasant woman. I love her. Reply

