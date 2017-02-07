Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Dating Life

Thinks Taylor is held to impossibly high standards



By who? Reply

I like how of all the Taylor criticisms, Lena decied to speak on those Reply

Can Lena really speak on Taylor selectively using elements of feminism to promote her own brand at surface level tho? Reply

she was probably asked



its the howard stern show, not fucking fresh air Reply

I do think it's bullshit to judge women for dating a lot of people, but Taylor has made that her notable character trait where that's the only interesting thing about her so idk... Reply

I really don't care who she's dating tbh. The timing of this 'defense article' is suspect though. Reply

* Says that if her own relationships in her early twenties had been public, it would've been a disaster



Well, she'a already a disaster so her relationships in her twenties would feel right at home Reply

lmao did she just bring this up out of nowhere? way to make her dating life a topic of convo again, lena Reply

mte. no one has been talking about it for the last few months Reply

have no issue with taylor dating guys, breaking up with guys and writing songs about guys. at this point they know that they're getting into. Reply

Or at least they should - she's crafted her public persona around her dating life and writing shady songs about it. No way should anyone expect that they won't be burned by her. Reply

You're fucked when Lena Dunham has to defend you Reply

taylor's look in that pic is surprisingly good. she is usually so tragically dressed





as for lena's defense i dont really care about snake's mating patterns Reply

lmao this is like the last thing ppl criticize taylor for anymore. i'm pretty sure we've all collectively let that go to dislike her for other reasons now lol



i will say they both look pretty in that photo though Reply

lol, good lord, it's like this friendship was deliberately engineered to infuriate ONTD.



But really, I feel like her dating life is one of the far less annoying things about her -- like, she's young and hot and rich; of course she's gonna hang out with/bang a lot of dudes and I ain't mad at her for it. It's the other stuff that's far worse, the passive-aggressive stuff and the straw feminism and whatnot. Reply

It's not 2012, Lena sis should find a new talking point for her Trump voter heffa Reply

We still on this ??! Reply

But what about her own racism and taylor using the poor white girl VS angry black man narrative for 8 years or whatever it is Reply

LMAO Reply

no to anything that has to do w tswift ! Reply

Oh my goddddd, WHO CARES, LENA? WHO CARES. Also, why bring this up now? What's the point? Who is still actually talking about this? jfc. Reply

there's nothing wrong with actively dating but the way she writes songs about them and what she did to camilla belle and katy perry....... Reply

i am just...so exhausted of ha 🙄 Reply

idek which one you're referring to and ia. when will they go away? it can't be soon enough. Reply

@ them Well both of them, of course. 2017, come snatch em immediately@ them Reply

Can we please stop with this myth that people commented on her dating life so much because she dated a lot and not because she felt the need to write a song about every single ten minute long relationship she had and told everyone exactly who the songs are about. Reply

All the focus on Taylor's dating history is her own fault for using her relationships for marketing purposes. Her plan worked, but now she wants to complain. She and all her defenders can cry me a river. Reply

Lena kind of looks like Tina Fey here.



I'm sure Taylor unfairly gets called a whore and worse things because she's had more than one partner. But most of the criticism I've seen is about the narratives she uses. But that's more difficult to defend so. Reply

I was reading on another gossip site this weekend about lena saying more trash but now I can't even remember it now.



Oh yeah, she feels like hbo owes her a GIRLS movie bc satc got two films. Reply

Lena needs to learn not to cape for someone who would never cape for her. Reply

I mean, the thing with taylor is she opened the door for the talk and speculation with her music and you can't really have it both ways/have control over the situation when you do that. Reply

Both of them are pieces of shit worthy of public ire. Reply

taylor isn't in her early 20s anymore





that said, i do think she is treated unfairly. people are so OTT about her. Reply

