jess

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Dating Life




* Says that if her own relationships in her early twenties had been public, it would've been a disaster
* Gets all ~feminist and says male actors Taylor's age are applauded for dating around
* Thinks Taylor is held to impossibly high standards
* Doesn't like hanging out with the #squad because she's more of a one-on-one person


tweet source / read the rest at people


ONTD, do you agree that dating is, like, an unfair and unwinnable game?
Tagged: , ,