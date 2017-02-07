Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Dating Life
* Says that if her own relationships in her early twenties had been public, it would've been a disaster
* Gets all ~feminist and says male actors Taylor's age are applauded for dating around
* Thinks Taylor is held to impossibly high standards
* Doesn't like hanging out with the #squad because she's more of a one-on-one person
By who?
its the howard stern show, not fucking fresh air
Well, she'a already a disaster so her relationships in her twenties would feel right at home
as for lena's defense i dont really care about snake's mating patterns
i will say they both look pretty in that photo though
But really, I feel like her dating life is one of the far less annoying things about her -- like, she's young and hot and rich; of course she's gonna hang out with/bang a lot of dudes and I ain't mad at her for it. It's the other stuff that's far worse, the passive-aggressive stuff and the straw feminism and whatnot.
to anything that has to do w tswift!
@ them
I'm sure Taylor unfairly gets called a whore and worse things because she's had more than one partner. But most of the criticism I've seen is about the narratives she uses. But that's more difficult to defend so.
Oh yeah, she feels like hbo owes her a GIRLS movie bc satc got two films.
that said, i do think she is treated unfairly. people are so OTT about her.