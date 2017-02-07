Halle Berry, 'Fifty Shades' cast, Chris Evans, more announced as 2017 Oscars presenters
New list of Oscar presenters include:
-- Oscar winner Halle Berry
-- Razzie Award winner Jamie Dornan
-- Teen Choice Award winner Chris Evans
-- Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal
-- Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson
-- Tony winner Scarlett Johansson
-- People's Choice Awards winner Dakota Johnson
-- Emmy winner Kate McKinnon
-- Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine
-- Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld
They join previously-announced presenters Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance, and Alicia Vikander.
The 89th Oscars take place on February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m.
