More Madam Gao? I wasn't that interested until I saw the shot of her.

madam gao is badass

He really looks like Jamie Dornan's gay little brother.



One thing I wish about these Defenders shows is that they didn't film in pitch blackness all the time. They're so frustrating because you can't see what's happening 90% of the time.

this daredevil drag! jj and lc had action scenes during daylight at least lmao

I can never see what the fuck is happening in Daredevil it's infuriating.

Queen Claire Temple 🙌🏽

IT SHOULDA BEEN STEVEN YEUN

that would be perfect

he's such a babe Reply

how dare they include rosario dawson which means i might have to watch this

I know, right?!

Exactly how I feel tbh.

ugh mte + colleen

She's the Agent Coulson of the Netflix shows.

He looks unconvincing as a martial artist

Strong pass.

Keep it.

*cringe*



He looks like he needs Luke Cage in his life.



"We need someone with special skills."



So was Daredevil on vacation? He can fight.



Edited at 2017-02-07 04:10 pm (UTC) Reply

I would like a refund.

why is he so white. like white people can't dance white.

is this going to be defenders part 1 because I haven't seen much promo for Iron Fist specifically except for this one in the post....

Netflix usually starts releasing promos about 5-6 weeks before the premiere date, so this is normal

okay, because I was starting to ask myself if they had any faith in this one lol

Defenders comes after this.

Netflix doesn't really promote any of their shows until close to being released on Netflix.

lemme perch in this post and notate everybody acting outraged only to watch this racist piece of shit when it comes out and be like 'well-acted!! great storylines!! funny!! it wasn't even that racist!!!'

yes, it's a vicious pattern

people here just like to complain and be outraged but the reality is that they don't actually care.

mte, people went out to see dr strange too lol

I still haven't watched all of Luke cage.



I'm just over the Netflix Marvel shows tbh



I still haven't watched all of Luke cage.

I'm just over the Netflix Marvel shows tbh

I have nothing against the actor personally because I liked him on got bit I still don't understand how Finn Jones got this job lol also the trailer was meh

yeah of all the white dudes out there... and it's not like Loras had a huge amount of fans?

I don't get it lol I doubt people would even recognize him anyway.

End Luke Cage after episode 8.

a white guy who knows martial arts and saves everybody wooooo....yeah, no thanks.





Has this character always been white or did they whitewash him too like they did with Dr. Strange? Reply

Both Danny Rand and Stephen Strange are problematic white saviours in the original comics.

ah got it. well, regardless just not up my alley of things I'm interested in.

he's white

He has always been white.

I think he's always been white, but there was a chance to reinvent the character with an Asian actor and have some positive representation there, and make it less "white guy knows martial arts and saves everybody wooooo."

