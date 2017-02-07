February 7th, 2017, 08:42 pm babarsuhail Iron Fist - Official Trailer source Tagged: daredevil / the defenders (netflix), marvel, netflix, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8484 comments Add comment
One thing I wish about these Defenders shows is that they didn't film in pitch blackness all the time. They're so frustrating because you can't see what's happening 90% of the time.
he's such a babe
He looks like he needs Luke Cage in his life.
"We need someone with special skills."
So was Daredevil on vacation? He can fight.
Edited at 2017-02-07 04:10 pm (UTC)
I'm just over the Netflix Marvel shows tbh
I have nothing against the actor personally because I liked him on got bit I still don't understand how Finn Jones got this job lol also the trailer was meh
Has this character always been white or did they whitewash him too like they did with Dr. Strange?