Lady Gaga scores 2nd most watched Super Bowl halftime show ever

it's because she didn't have left shark Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beyhive has been very annoying lately, literally sending teen gays death threats for tweeting it's the best Superbowl they ever seen. Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The little monsters have been embarrassing too, funky dineva didn't like the performance and they are spamming his comments section with racist shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pop star stans are always annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know stan wars and shit but this has been too much. I haven't seen wars like that since Applause/Roar. And Monsters and Beyhive are usually very friendly (two collabs, all that), I haven't expected the agressive mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

neutral on both of these two but the "beehive" is mad because they didnt get the surprise appearance they felt entitled to and now shes not the center of the conversation for 5 minutes, lets just call it what it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like it's literally a dick measuring contest on who is a better live performer. Ones think their thuth is a fact and the others the opposite. And then shit hits the fan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Beyhive is something else, so are the little monsters lol, they just needed an excuse to fight and now they have it and it's a mess. But it surprises me a bit, i've seen that a lot of Gaga fans are Bey fans and viceversa. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

monster n beehive ar the worzt stanbases though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA and I feel like you can easily add directioners and navy to the group.

I'm just surprised they were fighting each other so hardcore, because they are usually friendly. I feel like both are high, one on the pregnancy, others on the Halftime show. Some monsters shade Bey out of nowhere, some Hive members see Bey shade where there is nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have these 2 (unrelated) super hot yet so annoying gay Facebook buddies and the first thing they did after gaga performed was to post something along the lines of "Beyoncé was better"



I rolled my eyes so hard



But I'm so proud of people because they were both called out on their bullshit like really hard lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All I remember from Katy's performace are the wii remote memes. Reply

Thread

Link

I know everyone here hated it but i loved it. I thought she killed it. She was running around and singing live, she is so talented. I love her voice Reply

Thread

Link

same george same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is the "everyone here" referring to? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not everybody here hated it lol only the usual suspects, and some butthurt madonna and Britney fans



Actually a lot of people loved it on here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gaga deserves way more props for her performance. she sang it LIVE. katy lip synced the entire thing. i'm not even a stan for either them. i was just very impressed with gaga Reply

Thread

Link

Impressive!

But not really, considering the majority of her setlist was TF/TFM. Reply

Thread

Link

But Joanne will be number 2 on the billboard 200 next week :-o Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still wish she performed applause i liked that song :x Reply

Thread

Link

Good. She earned it. I'm biased though.



Prince is still the GOAT though and don't you forget it. Reply

Thread

Link

honestly, she shouldve performed Swine with the vomit artist wearing a Trump mask - that wouldve satisfied my ARTPOP fill Reply

Thread

Link

do i wish she had been more overtly political? yes. was i entertained af? also yes. Reply

Thread

Link

she was good but i can't @ people on twitter being like SHE SAVED US BY SINGING BORN THIS WAY ITS VERY POLITICAL DID YOU KNOW



like no, she played one of her hits. grow up Reply

Thread

Link

and she still sings that racist chorus, write different lyrics sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aahahaha right



pop culture liberals are fucking dingdongs who could be led off a cliff by a carrot on a string i s2g Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?? when will she learn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly, chola and oriented?? yikes Gaga. Also that supossed Trump drag who almost anyone knew about and now liberals are being all ~Republicans don't know the true meaning of "This land is your land" , she did the least and if republicans don't know it's a drag then who cares? lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was the WEAKEST drag. somehow weaker than john kerry putting a pink leash on his dog Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean the only really defiant~ thing, imo, was singing the LGBT BTW verse and even then i'm like sis bring out a fucking pride flag or something. symbols matter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, I mean Beyoncé did a number heavily inspired in the Black Panthers movement plus formation's lyrics lol, that was political, that was a statement, but that weak ass drag about the "This land is your land" plus the LGBT verse? lol, the lyrics of that song were always like that, and she did not change them (she should have changed the racist lyrics tho) so it's nothing lmao.



She did it good and she is an amazing performer, but people should stop with the reaching about that supossed drag lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree with all of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah...people keep posting these memes about the LGBT lyrics but like. She also sang racist lyrics. She could have easily changed those words. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But so many people here were saying she was over.



Good for her though. I've been listening to her discography since and it takes me way back to when I was obsessed. Still bitter at the lack of The Edge of Glory. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked both Gaga and Katy's shows. I rewatched both a couple of times today and almost forgot about left shark <3 (shame @ me) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so conflicted about her performance. I felt like she did a great job with her vocals, struggle dancing (she tried ok), and generally being a charismatic performer, but she really dropped the ball on being more outwardly political. And yes she should have been, because she has based her entire damn career on her views/politics. She had the biggest damn platform in the world and she chose to do this safe shit? Smh Reply

Thread

Link

I find that EXTREMELY hard to believe



But ok. Reply

Thread

Link

ur rite itz all a cunspiracy



tha monsterz hav infiltrated nielson. i repeet, the monsters hav infiltrated nielson. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao russian gays hacked nielsen's data collecting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

first they barebacked 4 BTW now they ar hackin 4 hafftime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So...they're lying about the ratings? For what purpose? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rewatched Katy's and I feel it was a better show, while Gaga gave a waaaaay better performance. Reply

Thread

Link