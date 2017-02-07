Lady Gaga scores 2nd most watched Super Bowl halftime show ever
Lady Gaga's half time was watched by 117.5 million, 2nd after Katy Perry's 120.7 million in 2015
not posted mods, those were the ratings for the entire superbowl, this is just the halftime show.
I'm just surprised they were fighting each other so hardcore, because they are usually friendly. I feel like both are high, one on the pregnancy, others on the Halftime show. Some monsters shade Bey out of nowhere, some Hive members see Bey shade where there is nothing.
I rolled my eyes so hard
But I'm so proud of people because they were both called out on their bullshit like really hard lol
Actually a lot of people loved it on here
But not really, considering the majority of her setlist was TF/TFM.
i still wish she performed applause i liked that song:x
Prince is still the GOAT though and don't you forget it.
like no, she played one of her hits. grow up
pop culture liberals are fucking dingdongs who could be led off a cliff by a carrot on a string i s2g
She did it good and she is an amazing performer, but people should stop with the reaching about that supossed drag lmao.
Good for her though. I've been listening to her discography since and it takes me way back to when I was obsessed. Still bitter at the lack of The Edge of Glory.
But ok.
tha monsterz hav infiltrated nielson. i repeet, the monsters hav infiltrated nielson.
