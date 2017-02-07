Brooke Candy ft. Sia- Living Out Loud
Brooke Candy teamed up with Sia for her song "Living Out Loud" the MV will be released this month
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdhwZQEt
I wonder why she doesn't rap anymore?
ok now I get it, ad nepotism tag please
Edited at 2017-02-07 02:41 pm (UTC)
It's crazy listening to the radio bc you can hear Sia's influence more than any other pop girl right now. Every song I'm like "ah, sounds like a song Sia would make better"