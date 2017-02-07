I always wonder how Brooke Candy pays her bills. She keeps putting out these singles that go nowhere but somehow still maintains a flashy lifestyle. I can't believe Das Me was 4 years ago Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like she gets a lot of free stuff and has live gigs here and there. Also some people maybe collab with her because the like her vibe, is she signed? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iirc she's signed at RCA Records and sia reached out to her which is why she's writing brooke's upcoming debut album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Candy's father is the CFO of Hustler magazine and CEO of Hustler Casino, and Candy herself has been employed by Hustler as a mannequin stylist. Her industry ties helped her snag an internship with reality star and stylist Rachel Zoe.

ok now I get it, ad nepotism tag please Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have always wondered this lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is "break me" from the chorus super out of pitch or something? This is an ugly sounding song. Reply

Thread

Link

this is kinda meh Reply

Thread

Link

She peaked in ha non speaking role in genesis.



Edited at 2017-02-07 02:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate and love that song at the same time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is not what I was expecting based off the song she did with Charli XCX lol Reply

Thread

Link

It's crazy listening to the radio bc you can hear Sia's influence more than any other pop girl right now. Every song I'm like "ah, sounds like a song Sia would make better" Reply

Thread

Link