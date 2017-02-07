Aja Naomi King cast in "Intouchables" remake




Aja Naomi King has been cast in The Weinstein Company film Untouchable, joining Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, and Genevieve Angelson.

King will play Latrice, Dell’s (Kevin Hart) baby mama (they have a son) who is frustrated by Dell’s inability to hold onto a job and stay out of trouble. But with his new gig taking care of the rich white dude, he starts to earn good money, allowing him to give Latrice sizable checks, much to her surprise.

