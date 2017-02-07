Aja Naomi King cast in "Intouchables" remake

Of course her name is Latrice Reply

Thread

Link





copyright infringement imo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now I know good + well that she could do so much better than Kevin damn Hart smh



Anyway, this project sounds like a damn mess. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know why they bother remaking the movie because they always mess up French adaptations. Reply

Thread

Link

i'll never understand kevin hart's movie career but good for her Reply

Thread

Link

Idk much about her other than she's hooking up with her costar and she's on HTGAWM but I've never seen the show!



Is she a good actress? She's goooorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

Who is she hooking up with? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WAIT which costar??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its pretty much confirmed she and alfie are together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but hasn't alfie said that he has a gf? who's in england?



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmmm i mean take a look at their instas and see for yourself. they look cozy as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yr not wrong! i used to think they were together actually but someone on here told me abt his gf



they're cute together anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe thats the scoop!!



idk they are so cuddly i thought it was legit. he's also the only dude i'd cosign her hooking up with, unless she's banging nate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg and same!



tho some people are convinced that something's going on with connor (jack falahee) i was like...in what world lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO what. no way! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was a bit wooden in season 1, but I think she got much better. She is the strongest actress out of the Keating Fives (not that's saying much) IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the writing for Michaela is terrible, she is the most annoying characters ever created

so i cant enjoy Aja's acting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know. I thought the writing for her character was all over the place in season 1, but now she is my favourite out of the Keating 5 and the one I'm most interested to learn about. I'm not sure if the writing improved or Aja's acting is pulling me in her character, but I really like Michaela now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she really got better i used to hated her and now i really love her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, she's easily the best (and obv stunning, that doesn't hurt either)

like, is Laurel even capable of emoting or making any other facial expression besides "confused pout" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Laurel is such a terrible actress. It's a shame because I feel like her character could be compelling, but I just can't bring myself to care about he. That girl just can't act. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah they gave her so much more to work with after season 1. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha Ha Ha! I'm screaming, I came here to post the exact same GIF!



Edited at 2017-02-07 03:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are they making the remake a comedy? (with Kevin Hart's inclusion). Just watch the French version with subtitles. It's not hard. Or learn French :D Reply

Thread

Link

I really like her dress in that picture. I need one. Reply

Thread

Link

So it's going to be a kooky comedy instead of having the nuance of the original that made it so good? Ugh I am NOT here for this. Reply

Thread

Link

I think I'll stick with the original...



Edited at 2017-02-07 03:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The original is so good one of my favourite movies. Not into this remake though Reply

Thread

Link

are they for real casting kevin hart in omar sy's role???? terrible Reply

Thread

Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sounds quite different to the French one.



I loved Intouchables. It's also a meaningful movie for me because it's the last one I went to see with my mom. Her cancer had recently come back for the umpteenth time and, although we didn't know it at the time, she was dying. I just remember that leaving the theatre she felt much better, it uplifted her spirit so much. Reply

Thread

Link

Was her character on the original movie? I can't remember it Reply

Thread

Link

iirc no, the woman he stays with at first is his aunt. and probably the kid that's gonna be his son in the remake was his cousin in the original. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stand Kevin Hart. idk how he even became a thing that people enjoy. Reply

Thread

Link

good for her

she got screwed over the most in this whole Birth Of a Nation debacle Reply

Thread

Link

The insult to Omar Sy. Reply

Thread

Link