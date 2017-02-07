Aja Naomi King cast in "Intouchables" remake
Aja Naomi King Joins Kevin Hart in 'Intouchables' Remake https://t.co/dP9tAgoaDe pic.twitter.com/cp74jUMNdI— Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) 7 février 2017
Aja Naomi King has been cast in The Weinstein Company film Untouchable, joining Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, and Genevieve Angelson.
King will play Latrice, Dell’s (Kevin Hart) baby mama (they have a son) who is frustrated by Dell’s inability to hold onto a job and stay out of trouble. But with his new gig taking care of the rich white dude, he starts to earn good money, allowing him to give Latrice sizable checks, much to her surprise.
Anyway, this project sounds like a damn mess.
Is she a good actress? She's goooorgeous
they're cute together anyway
idk they are so cuddly i thought it was legit. he's also the only dude i'd cosign her hooking up with, unless she's banging nate.
tho some people are convinced that something's going on with connor (jack falahee) i was like...in what world lmao
so i cant enjoy Aja's acting
like, is Laurel even capable of emoting or making any other facial expression besides "confused pout"
I loved Intouchables. It's also a meaningful movie for me because it's the last one I went to see with my mom. Her cancer had recently come back for the umpteenth time and, although we didn't know it at the time, she was dying. I just remember that leaving the theatre she felt much better, it uplifted her spirit so much.
she got screwed over the most in this whole Birth Of a Nation debacle