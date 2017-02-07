Madonna has adopted twin girls from Malawi

How wonderful! Such fortunate girls. Reply

Thread

Link

She did it so she can have two more to call them racial slurs? Reply

Thread

Link

Ironically, she's only called the white boy a racial slur. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl hasn't bo bice taught you anything about calling people 'white boy'?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she said she wasn't adopting anyone? Reply

Thread

Link

mte. I remember reading a post on here where she refuted the "rumors". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She probably didn't want to say anything until it was a sure thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know there are a lot of HATERZ on ONTD that will be rude about this but I'm happy for her!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i can't say shit. they're gonna have fabulous lives. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Lourdes and Rocco's replacements"



Vicious Reply

Thread

Link

lol I felt like being snarky today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At least they will have a better life Reply

Thread

Link

not you, again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Great news for the girls, they're gonna have great lives and be raised by great nannies. Reply

Thread

Link

"Lourdes' and Rocco's replacements"



thats a fucked up thing to say tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Lourdes and Paris Jackson look like they are legit sisters, I only noticed it after her Rolling Stone cover Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So was the shop for new kids part. Srsly wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i swear i read something abt madonna and/or ppl affliated w her doing shady shit in malawi Reply

Thread

Link

oh? i'm intrigued 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just here to say trying to adopt in the united states is some hard as shit. I can understand why people go to other countries to adopt. It took my parents forever to get my biological parents to sign over the birth rights for me. Other people have to go through years of paperwork and can have the kid taken away if the parent changes their mind in certain states.



Thats why they say its easier to foster because the process is expedited. Also a lot of kids need a home in my state. Reply

Thread

Link

i've heard the adoption process here in australia is difficult as well. i think there must be a way for the process to ensure the safety of the child while not making the whole thing drawn out and difficult. a lot of people don't adopt because of how hard it is even though they want to... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you know why it took your birth parents so long to sign? Maybe they were having second thoughts? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's true! Private adoptions have gotten easier over the years (my brother's adoptions took a few months to a year depending on the state), but it's really, really expensive and still takes a lot of effort to set up and can fall through once the baby is in your home during the time a parent can revoke her rights. This actually happened to my family around the time the baby was 3 months old when I was a teenager. It was worse than a death.



My adoption when I was a kid took 10+ years start to finish; my parents waited several years (6+ years) to even be matched with a child, and even then, I was already 18 months old and had sat in a foster home because my case got lost in the system since I had been "technically abandoned" (my birth mother walked out of the hospital after giving birth and fucked off to who knows where). And from 18 months until I was already past 4 years old, they were technically my foster parents since my birth parents failed to sign over their rights, and we had to wait for legal abandonment to kick in fully and all of the court proceedings to happen.



My parents were in their late 20s when they started and were in their late thirties when they adopted one kid. I remember my own adoption becoming official. It's a really emotional topic because I was about to be bounced from my first foster home before my parents took me in because that place only took care of little babies and held onto me for as long as they could. Who knows what sort of life I would have had without them. I'm so thankful. I wish the US would fix their processes more, and prevent kids from winding up stuck in the system, and have more good stories like I do.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For your average joe, not celebrities. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She don't need to be adopting anymore black kids. Reply

Thread

Link