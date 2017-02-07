Madonna has adopted twin girls from Malawi
This brings the total of adopted children from Malawi in @Madonna's care to four https://t.co/FiSnw8sEaZ— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 7, 2017

Vicious
thats a fucked up thing to say tbh
Thats why they say its easier to foster because the process is expedited. Also a lot of kids need a home in my state.
My adoption when I was a kid took 10+ years start to finish; my parents waited several years (6+ years) to even be matched with a child, and even then, I was already 18 months old and had sat in a foster home because my case got lost in the system since I had been "technically abandoned" (my birth mother walked out of the hospital after giving birth and fucked off to who knows where). And from 18 months until I was already past 4 years old, they were technically my foster parents since my birth parents failed to sign over their rights, and we had to wait for legal abandonment to kick in fully and all of the court proceedings to happen.
My parents were in their late 20s when they started and were in their late thirties when they adopted one kid. I remember my own adoption becoming official. It's a really emotional topic because I was about to be bounced from my first foster home before my parents took me in because that place only took care of little babies and held onto me for as long as they could. Who knows what sort of life I would have had without them. I'm so thankful. I wish the US would fix their processes more, and prevent kids from winding up stuck in the system, and have more good stories like I do.
Edited at 2017-02-07 02:15 pm (UTC)