jane the widow :(

guess jane/rafael are endgame -_-



ugh this show

now Jane will end up with Rafael



whatever i wont watch this mess Reply

I am HEARTBROKEN Reply

time to start watching regularly again. Reply

Lol same, its not that I didn't like Michael but I just never took to them as a couple so I lost interest. Im glad the show is now 3 years forward so I can kind of start anew. I dont even want her with Raphael necessarily even if I liked them better. Reply

i had no idea they were actually gonna go there so i was winded, tbh. damn. Reply

It also looks like Rafael is going to prison so he won't be there to support her/Mateo while she grieves

I'm so depressed! I loved Jane and Michael together. Reply

we knew it was coming, that they'd never grow old together. that line from season one about michael loved her until his dying/last breath or whatever loomed over his head. but i was so sad. gina in the scene when she gets the news gave me chills.



i just hope they don't shove her and rafael back together. i finally like rafael again and he and jane have a much better relationship now. and it would be such a cop-out since jennie said they were done with the triangle. Reply

I'm still so mad! I just started watching this show too. What the heck?! Reply

bullshit Reply

When Jane broke down and started crying/screaming, I cried. Gina's acting was A++ in that. Reply

I was just starting to like Michael... Reply

ugh i read the spoiler so i knew it was coming but it still really bums me out and now i'm conflicted bc i love supporting a show that portrays a culture so positively, has great female relationships and is a predominantly POC cast but at the same time this is such lazy writing (yeah yeah i get that it's a telenovela but using michael as a plot device is still really cheap imo) and i don't want to have to watch jane go through this trauma (at least for one episode since they're fucking time jumping WHICH IS ALSO LAZY) Reply

And save the "BUT IT'S A TELENOVELA!!!" excuse. They could have gone a different route for Michael, this was just







Edited at 2017-02-07 02:13 pm (UTC) I cannot stand when shows kill a character off JUST to pave the way for another relationship. And then jumping ahead years later so people can't say it's rushed or undeserved?? Lazy, lazy writing.And save the "BUT IT'S A TELENOVELA!!!" excuse. They could have gone a different route for Michael, this was just Reply

Well the only other way they would've gone with it was to turn Michael evil and I doubt people would've been happy with it. This is "Telenovela 101". Sad but that's how they always go. Reply

I grew up on novelas, I know this.



There were many novela tropes they could have applied here. Random-heart-attack-then-three-year-time-j ump is a blatant "welp time to hook Jane with Rafael!" move, and it's lazy writing. Like...they should have just killed him off when he got shot on their wedding day, THAT'S also a novela trope. Reply

I know it will prob happen but it sounds like she always wanted to do this and they really havent talked abt Raphael at all in interviews. I kind of think it's his wedding she is at. Reply

Link

IA. they could have done the time jump anyway and had michael and jane grow apart or something. i wouldn't have loved that either but it's better than him DYING, it just feels so unnecessary and cheap. they could have at least had them be married for a whole year, like what the fuck. and ia, the fact that the show is likely now going to go back to jane/raf sours the whole thing even more Reply

Gina is going to kill it. I was expecting this since I've watched novelas all my life but it was still sad. Curious to see how they will deal with it. Reply

i love your icon bb :) i watched gilmore girls for the first time last fall cause of the reboot and i was shocked to find how much i loved them as a pairing lol Reply

Link

They are my GG OTP. Many people here hate Logan but his growth during the show made me love him. I was so mad ASP's pettiness ruined him during the revival. Whatever. You can't tell me MC didn't portray Logan as being totally in love with Rory and vice versa. Reply

