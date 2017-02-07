February 7th, 2017, 03:08 am poisonapple73 Jane the Virgin 3x11 Promo SourceSorry mods, resubmitted with a source! :/ Tagged: jane the virgin (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5353 comments Add comment
guess jane/rafael are endgame -_-
now Jane will end up with Rafael
whatever i wont watch this mess
I'm so depressed! I loved Jane and Michael together.
i just hope they don't shove her and rafael back together. i finally like rafael again and he and jane have a much better relationship now. and it would be such a cop-out since jennie said they were done with the triangle.
And save the "BUT IT'S A TELENOVELA!!!" excuse. They could have gone a different route for Michael, this was just
There were many novela tropes they could have applied here. Random-heart-attack-then-three-year-time-j
hmm
TVLINE | He’s not going to come back as an evil twin? This is a telenovela…
I mean, I can’t tell you all of my secrets, right? [Laughs] There are definitely different ways that you could and will see him again. Whether it’s in real-time or flashbacks, I can’t say. But [Michael] is dead, I will say that.