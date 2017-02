Is this Katy's revenge for Lady Gaga releasing Applause a day after Roar in 2013 Reply

I think they actually bonded after Hillary lost Reply

queen is finally back Reply

finally Prism era is over Reply

YES! KP4 HYPE! WITNESS DEMO IS STILL IN MY ROTATION!



ALSO HAS ANYBODY SEEN HER NEW TWITTER HEADER?!



KATY HAS BLONDE HAIR! Reply

New life who dis A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:52pm PST





yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas Reply

hopefully not live Reply

She will serve crisp riot grrrl vocals she honed during her Warped Tour days! Reply

Screaming! Yaaaaas! Hand in your scalps now because my woke racist Queen is about snatch them from the ROOT! Reply

🚨SKIP MARLEY. The voice of our REVOLUTION. Check his new song "LIONS" out now everywhere: https://t.co/HmKNKqNDYD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UaSiLbzN25 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 3, 2017

Also added notes: the song comes out on Friday and features Skip Marley lol Reply

omg she's taking it there! I'm SHOOK!!! Reply

she did that Reply

So happy she's finally coming back. I've always loved her. Reply

ngl I really enjoy her music, Teenage Dream was a masterpiece so I hope her relatively long break means the music is great (not that Prism didn't have it's gems, but Rise was lackluster)



Reply

come thruuu queen of pop Reply

JAMMING TO WITNESS! Reply

Hopefully she can work a spectacular Trump drag into the performance! <3 Reply

SAVE POP MUSIC QUEEN



(Lowkey scared that she can't produce hits without Dr Luke producing it, tho) Reply

