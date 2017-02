Friday the 13th is the most overrated horror franchise of all time



Yeah none of the F13 films are really good. With Halloween, Nightmare, Hellraiser, Texas Chainsaw, etc, the first films of each franchise were all legitimately good horror films whereas the first F13 is just a derivative slasher film. I still like Jason tho.



I'm not sad about this decision honestly. Although I wish the CW series had gone through. Reply

Good. Not everything has to be rebooted. Reply

That's probably for the best Reply

Rings was so ridic. I'm still mad. Reply

