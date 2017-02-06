Big Sean's doing big things

Sacrifices is everything to me rn Reply

as a "rapper" he's bleh and boring. his SNL performance a few weeks ago cemented that.



but looks wise he can enter me.

I NEED A FUCKING JANE THE VIRGIN POST....



OMG. WHY WHYYYY???



what happened

i havent watched yet

Michael had a heart attack due to his gunshot complication and died. Part two ended, and the show jumped three years ahead with Jane and 4 year old Mateo going to a wedding.

omgggg

omgggg
i never loved the character too much but everyone was so sure that wouldnt happen. damn. imma be pissed if it was a nightmare or dream sequence or some shit tbh

nope. it was fo real. For sure.



It's just, it was so sudden. And Jane's reaction was heartbreaking...

oh man. im watching it right now lol. thanks for the heads up <3

same ugh

Ngl this album is pretty solid - really digging light, jump out the window and voices in my head/stick to the plan. Moves is pretty decent too. Eminem's feature was trash and did the song 'no favors' lol

i really wanted to like this album, but it's just very...meh to me. i feel like i've completely missed something when i see all the rave reviews lmao



'owe me' is GREAT though, i love it

He's hot but I can't help but not take him really seriously as a rapper. There's something very Ja Rule about him to me.

Detroit king <3



slay

Last album was significantly better - this one is way too serious and has no zaniness whatsoever. There are still a few bops, and I love Sean bc he's an endearing and genuine person so w/e

NOT Yet. Syd, sampha and 6lack got my attention



And my babies in the migos too Reply

But sacrifices and the last track are cute. Will say I really wish he kept that cut of rihanna for culture purposes of course

I'm really enjoying Sampha's album atm.

So gorgeous

Keep meaning to listen. Where is More Life tho? Reply

Moves is legit a great snap song if you're blessed with 34H titties. I'm just saying

"Lollipop" by Lil Wayne ruined rap music smh.

Let's discuss our favorite songs on #culture?



Mine are: culture, big on big, call casting, out yp way, bad and boujee, get right witch, and all ass ofc Reply

T shirt🔥🔥🔥🔥

Bad & Boujee

Get right witcha

Kelly Price

k i love big sean but omg this album bored me :( i feel like it's such a step backwards from dark sky paradise

