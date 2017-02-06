Big Sean's doing big things
New year, new music.
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 6, 2017
.@BigSean's "I Decided." Album Projected To Dethrone Migos' "Culture" On Billboard 200 https://t.co/4EfdZT6Woe pic.twitter.com/76NQ63eZzN
Right now Sean Michael Anderson latest album is set to debut with big numbers.
As much as I loooove me los Migos, I'm not mad at Sean 'cause I Decided is proper 🔥fuego🔥
Don't believe me? You can stream his latest release over at Spotify, Apple, or treading water streaming service
Oh! and I guess Jay-Z gave Sean his own chain over the weekend.
Have you listened to I Decided, ONTD?
Please feel free to post your reaction to the flow change in Voices In My Head/Stick To The Plan below.
Here's mine:[Spoiler (click to open)]
Also, can someone explain to me why the hell Eminem sounds like E40 on No Favors? (Trash feature, btw. *Delete*)
Inspire me & Bigger Than Me are really beautiful songs, imo 🙂
Tweet source
Instagram source
but looks wise he can enter me.
OMG. WHY WHYYYY???
i havent watched yet
i never loved the character too much but everyone was so sure that wouldnt happen. damn. imma be pissed if it was a nightmare or dream sequence or some shit tbh
It's just, it was so sudden. And Jane's reaction was heartbreaking...
'owe me' is GREAT though, i love it
slay
And my babies in the migos too
Mine are: culture, big on big, call casting, out yp way, bad and boujee, get right witch, and all ass ofc
Bad & Boujee
Get right witcha
Kelly Price