Jai Courtney - CRINE

Big Sean's doing big things

New year, new music.
Right now Sean Michael Anderson latest album is set to debut with big numbers.
As much as I loooove me los Migos, I'm not mad at Sean 'cause I Decided is proper 🔥fuego🔥
Don't believe me? You can stream his latest release over at Spotify, Apple, or treading water streaming service

Oh! and I guess Jay-Z gave Sean his own chain over the weekend.

Have you listened to I Decided, ONTD?

Please feel free to post your reaction to the flow change in Voices In My Head/Stick To The Plan below.
Here's mine:[Spoiler (click to open)]

Also, can someone explain to me why the hell Eminem sounds like E40 on No Favors? (Trash feature, btw. *Delete*)
Inspire me & Bigger Than Me are really beautiful songs, imo 🙂

Tweet source
Instagram source
Tagged: , , , ,