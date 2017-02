Big Sean's doing big things

🔥 fuego 🔥

Have you listened to I Decided, ONTD?



Please feel free to post your reaction to the flow change in Voices In My Head/Stick To The Plan below.

Here's mine:

Also, can someone explain to me why the hell Eminem sounds like E40 on No Favors? (Trash feature, btw. *Delete*)

Inspire me & Bigger Than Me are really beautiful songs, imo 🙂

New year, new music.Right now Sean Michael Anderson latest album is set to debut with big numbers.As much as I loooove me los Migos, I'm not mad at Sean 'causeis properDon't believe me? You can stream his latest release over at Spotify Apple , or treading water streaming service Oh! and I guess Jay-Z gave Sean hisover the weekend.