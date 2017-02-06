Darren Aronofsky's new film starring Jennifer Lawrence gets a release date
Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother' will hit theaters on October 13, 2017. pic.twitter.com/pNTBWWU4I6— The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) February 7, 2017
- The film is named mother! (OP note: lol)
- It is about "a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence."
- The film also stars Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Domhnall Gleeson
- Some sources have noted it has an awards friendly release date, but given the subject matter it might just be capatalizing on the fact that it's close to Halloween
Jlaw looks really good in that pic- added weight and blonde hair really suit her imo
Edit: Why @ the title
Hmmm.