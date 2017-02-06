Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Darren Aronofsky's new film starring Jennifer Lawrence gets a release date


  • The film is named mother! (OP note: lol)

  • It is about "a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence."

  • The film also stars Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Domhnall Gleeson

  • Some sources have noted it has an awards friendly release date, but given the subject matter it might just be capatalizing on the fact that it's close to Halloween

