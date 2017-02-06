Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' writer working with 5H: "We gonna shock the world and make history"
"We created a vibe not even money can buy"
Billboard revealed a few weeks ago that the girls re-negotiated their contract with Epic to have more "creative involvement" with their music.
The 5H girls have been spending all their days in the last few weeks writing and recording songs at the studio. They've been seen working with producers such as Grammy nominated Akil King (Beyoncé's "Lemonade"), Sebeastion Kole (Alessia Cara' "Here", Jennifer Lopez' "Goin' In"), Grammy nominated Verse Simmonds (Rihanna's "Man Down", Jay-Z & Kanye West "Who Gon Stop Me") and Dreamlab (Selena Gomez' "Good for You").
have you see those hashtag yall? IM SHOOK [Spoiler (click to open)]
yall better get your coins ready, the girls are cooking us the album of the year!
sources: lmjupdates x aliinsta x kinginsta x verseinsta x sebastiantweet
#SNAPCHAT | Lauren and Ally on @TeenVogue's snapchat story pic.twitter.com/K2u8hjHYT6— Lauren Updates (@LMJupdates) January 28, 2017
MY BBS 5H
sure jan
They should release it asap to capitalise off the Karla drama tbh
with camila's nasty vocals removed from the equation this album could be good????