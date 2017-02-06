jude's gotta wear a goddamn condom how many kids does he have at this point? Reply

Five children ahahaha. Reply

lmao

speaking of which

where did that user go Reply

LOL Reply

SCREAMING Reply

Lmaao Reply

Hugh Grant might be messier though lol Reply

aw man there's nothing that rips your heart out more than that very moment you find out you got cheated on Reply

This list would have been invalid without Jude Reply

I wondered the same. There is one person on the list who is not known for cheating on multiple partners instead of known cheater KStew.



Edited at 2017-02-07 01:59 am (UTC)

mte Reply

i don't think the media really acknowledges her relationships do they? they were calling everyone her ~gal pals for ages Reply

she cheated on rob and her bf before that too tho ~allegedly~ Reply

came here looking for her Reply

She's cheated on every single one of them. I'm glad Doug Funny was finally able to cut the cord. Reply

They probably think she cheated only once and other things were just gal pal problemz Reply

This list needs more musicians Reply

Is Kim there? Reply

Nope. The only woman on the list is Elizabeth Taylor Reply

misogyny Reply

Change "on" to "with" and we can add Angelina Jolie to the mix. Bitch never met a taken man that she didn't try to have. Reply

after billy bob left her apparently laura dern called up angelina to tell her what billy bob meant to her & angelina was like 'are you finished?' and hung up Reply

lol okay...



Also the same Laura Dern, who was with a married Ben Harper and pregnant at the same time as his wife.



Edited at 2017-02-07 02:03 am (UTC)

I still remember Angie's smug little smirk when she told an interviewer, "I would never be attracted to a man who cheated on his wife."



This was in the heart of the Jen/Brad/Angie firestorm. Reply

i don't blame angelina. i mean she's shit for getting with an engaged man but billy's the one that was engaged to her. Reply

omw what kind of literal jolene realness Reply

Or it's those taken men with the problem



Edited at 2017-02-07 02:07 am (UTC)

yeah the title should be "cheating with multiple partners" not "on" since some of the people on the list have only been known to cheat on one person. so cheating on multiple partners doesnt fit. Reply

riiiight. k Reply

when danny devito cheated on rhea perlman i was like

fuck no

danny dissapointed me that day Reply

i was extremely upset by that Reply

Same. Like, they gave everyone hope that there was SOMEONE out there for every single person so how dare he =( Reply

I automatically assume all celebrities have multiple partners at some point. Reply

i assume that most have open relationships... everyone's always traveling and working with hot, emotional ppl lol Reply

Just here to say the "Snack" scene in The Young Pope was everything. Reply

I haven't seen it yet ,but this is me like at least twice a day Reply

There are so many scenes where I was like wow how can you top this moment lmao Reply

saw this and was like "oh is this why Chad Michael Murray is trending on fb?" Reply

lmao!



i wondered if he would be included, but his relationship with kenzie was so long. i def think he cheated on her too though. Reply

i think i'll watch Cat On A Hot Tin Roof for the millionth time tonight Reply

Jude Law is so disgustingly hot 2 me Reply

Yet another reason for me to love you! The heart wants what it wants. Reply

Sis!! He's aged so badly...and is groce. Reply

Disagree, though I never claimed to have good taste. Reply

Yea id let him smash (w a condom of course. ) Reply

even with his receding hairline he still is sexy. he's just v charismatic. Reply

Parent

He's really cute in The Holiday. My friend goes into heat when he puts on his glasses. XD Reply

Parent

is this a papal bull on onanism? Reply

Parent

I'm very attracted to him as John Watson Reply

smh @ this thread. he is in my top 3 of people I never got all this lust for Reply

SAME



i'm so thirsty like it's 2004 jude law and i haven't even started the young pope yet Reply

id probs still hit it now but peak jude law was to die for Reply

